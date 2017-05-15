A mum has come up with a beautiful way to honour her stillborn daughter, Charlotte Rose.

Sarah Jane Young had a very different idea about how she would spend Mother’s Day this year.

Already mum to two year-old Mia Grace, she was meant to be just a few weeks away from giving birth to her second daughter, Charlotte Rose.

But Wednesday 4th January 2017 turned out to be “worst day of her life”. Charlotte Rose passed away and came into the world stillborn.

Young has bravely been documenting the hard weeks and months since her birth on her blog She Is Sarah Jane.

Connecting with a community of far too many woman who have also gone through the heartbreaking experience, Young decided to do something to honour Charlotte Rose and all the other babies who also left too soon.

She collaborated with indie lipstick brand Shanghai Suzy to create the Charlotte Rose lipstick, released yesterday on Mother's Day.

"'My baby' in place of my baby... Our Charlotte Rose x Shanghai Suzy lipstick is almost ready for sale on Mother's Day - this Sunday 14th May," she wrote on Instagram.

"Today I held a workshop at home and together with some of my beautiful friends we packed, stickered (!!!), cried, laughed and packed some more! This lipstick is in memory of so many little angels, all who grew their tiny wings far too soon. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of MY STORY and Charlotte's legacy."

All profits from the lipstick will go to Bears of Hope, an organisation who provide leading support and exceptional care for families who experience the loss of their baby, with Young hoping to raise $20,000.

The lipstick is available exclusively from She Is Sarah Jane.