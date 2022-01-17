Everything we know about missing 9yo Charlise Mutten, who was last seen in the Blue Mountains.

On January 13, Charlise Mutten was last seen. The next day, she was reported missing.

Today, the search continues for the nine-year-old, who went missing from a property at Mount Wilson in the Blue Mountains, NSW.

So far, the search has involved more than a hundred police and emergency personnel including dog units, police helicopters and the SES, with hopes of finding Charlise alive.

There are grave concerns for her safety, with homicide detectives called to work on the case.

Here's everything we know.

Who is Charlise Mutten?

Charlise is Caucasian, between 130cm and 140cm tall and thin. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The nine-year-old has been living with her grandmother at Coolangatta in Queensland and during the school holidays was spending two weeks with her mother, Kallista Mutten and her fiancé Justin Stein.

They were spending time together in the Blue Mountains at a luxe wedding venue property, Wildenstein, which belongs to Stein's family. The property is surrounded by dense bushland.

The disappearance of Charlise Mutten.

Charlise's mother says she and her boyfriend last saw Charlise last Thursday. She was wearing a pink top with a round neck collar, a black knee-length skirt and pink Nike thongs.

On Friday, the couple reported Charlise missing.

When police arrived at the scene, her mother collapsed and was taken to hospital.

Neighbours told police they saw a car leaving the property without headlights on at about 4.30am on Friday, The Daily Telegraph reports.

According to the publication, Stein drove to Penrith on Friday to speak with police. Kallista Mutten is expected to be interviewed by police later on Monday after spending Sunday night in hospital following the medical episode.

No one has been charged or publicly identified as a person of interest in the disappearance.

What detectives are saying about the case.

A large-scale coordinated search operation has since begun in the Blue Mountains area, consisting of over a hundred police and emergency personnel such as dog units, police helicopters and the SES.

NSW Police have also been using geo-targeting messaging in the Mount Wilson area, asking locals if they have seen the young girl or any suspicious activity nearby.

"Whilst police have grave concerns for her safety, we are thankful the weather has been kind to us over the past few days and we believe the weather would be sufficient for her to be able to survive this time in the bush," Chief Inspector Garry Sims said on Sunday.

"There's water in the bush so we are hopeful Charlise will be able to sustain herself until we find her."

Homicide detectives have now joined the investigation. NSW Police have not confirmed whether the disappearance is being treated as suspicious.

Speaking on the development, Chief Inspector Sims said: "Whenever a missing person is gone for more than a few hours we always call in specialist teams. We won't rule anything in and we don't rule anything out."

He continued: "There's nothing yet to suggest a crime in the true sense of the word but we are conducting forensic investigations at the home to try to find anything that can provide a starting point."

The estate where Charlise was staying and last seen has been declared a crime scene, police seizing a red ute and a boat that was on the property for forensic testing. On Sunday, police divers searched through the muddy waters of the Hawkesbury River at Windsor as part of their investigation as well.

On Monday, Nine News reported that Rural Fire Service volunteers had discovered multiple sets of footprints on a trail nearby the property, with one set being "very small and bare footed”.

"Certain items have been found and identified... but unfortunately haven’t led to anything that gives us a definite indication of her location," NSW Police Chief Inspector Gary Sims said.

Anyone with any information about Charlise’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

