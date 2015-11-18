The perfect response to the Paris terror attacks.

It’s been five days since Parisians faced their night of horror.

It’s also been five days since ISIL (or Daesh, as we prefer to call them) claimed responsibility for the attacks that took the lives of at least 129 innocent civilians.

A man who was held prisoner by Daesh has revealed that the terrorists want us to retaliate. They are glued to social media. They want to provoke us more than anything.

French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, who faced their own day of horror earlier this year when the magazine’s staff were attacked by three gunmen, has released their first magazine cover since Friday’s terror attacks. And it’s perfect.

“They have weapons. Fuck them, we have Champagne.”

We will not retaliate. We will not give Daesh the satisfaction.

What do you think of the cover? Let us know in the comment.