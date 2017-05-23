News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

The kids from the viral 'Charlie bit my finger" video are all grown up now.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever used the internet you might have watched a little video called ‘Charlie bit my finger’ that was once doing the rounds on YouTube.

In the clip uploaded by the boys’ parents, Shelley and Howard Davies-Carr, adorable British toddler Harry complains as his little brother Charlie bites his finger.

Here’s the clip in case you need a refresher.

It was cute, it was funny, it was… 10 years ago.

The video has been viewed 850 million times – still the 90th most watched video on the platform – and has reportedly earned the family more than $1 million since it was uploaded in May 2007.

And now the two little stars of the show are preteens and have recreated the classic image of Charlie, 11, sitting on his 13-year-old brother Harry’s lap.

Well they’re no longer babies, but still pretty damn adorable.

Tags: charlie-bit-my-finger , facebook-rogue , youtube

Related Stories

Recommended