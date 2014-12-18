1. Charles Mihayo gets life in prison

Trigger Warning: This post deals with issues of domestic violence and may be triggering for survivors of abuse. By ABC NEWS

A Melbourne man who murdered his two young daughters by smothering them with a pillow has been sentenced to life in jail.

Charles Mihayo, 36, smothered his daughters Savannah, 4, and Indianna, 3, at his unit at Watsonia in April.

He pleaded guilty to the killings in August and was today sentenced in the Supreme Court to a minimum of 31 years in jail.

Prosecutors said Mihayo was locked in a bitter custodial dispute with the girls’ mother, his former wife, at the time and had acted out of revenge.

Catch up on more headlines in this 90-second news update from the ABC:





<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div>

<p>