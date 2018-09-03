Hello, spring! Yes, it’s finally here.

But if you’re anything like us, your skin and in particular, lips, can be a little worse for wear when coming out of the colder months. Wind chills ain’t fun, especially for your face.

So this is the time when many of us are looking to get that radiant glow back into our skin and regain our smooth and healthy looking lips. That’s where these two new lip oils from trusty lip saviours ChapStick come in.

They’ve launched their new ChapStick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oils in two flavours: Peach Tea and Sweet Nectar. Sounds delish, right?

I tried both of them out and asked two of my Mamamia colleagues for their opinions too:

Valentina Todoroska – Managing Editor

"When I'm going out on the weekend or evening trying to pep myself up for a day in the office, there's nothing better than a bright lippy to do the trick. The problem is, my lips have definitely looked better after winter and I've been looking for a solution to smoothen my flaky lips and relieve my chapped bottom lip.

"You can't exactly put on a lipstick when your lips aren't in the best shape. That's when ChapStick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oils came into my life. I'm not a fan of super shiny lip balms but this one gave you just enough gloss without being super obvious and felt really nourishing and relieving.

"The consistency is thicker than a regular lip balm but it also feels really lightweight when you put it on. It's really easy to wear and I found myself reaching for it constantly throughout the day while at work.

"I tried putting my lipstick on top of my ChapStick Lip Oil and it made it so much easier to apply, particularly when using a matte lippy. It made my lipstick go the distance and I didn't have to keep reapplying."

Clare Stephens - Weekend Editor

Giving the flick to flaky lips: Clare for the win! Image: Supplied.

"My lips are always dry. I don't even think it's because of winter. It's just... life. I was excited to hear about a product that wasn't the one in the bottom of my handbag with a little bit of sand stuck in it!

"ChapStick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oils doesn't feel anything like a lip gloss. It's not sticky or thick or messy. It has a consistency like the oils you use for your hair and skin.

"Putting a coat of this lip oil on at night before I went to bed, I hoped for the best. I normally expect to look in the mirror and see dry, chapped lips when I get up. But it was as though the oil had been able to sink in overnight, and smoothes all the flakiness.

"I've always been self-conscious that when I smile, my lips look really tight. But this lip oil hydrates them so it doesn't feel like you're stretching your skin - even first thing in the morning.

"One of the subtleties I also liked was the flavour. I tried both Peach Tea and Sweet Nectar, and they smelled and tasted really fresh.

"All in all, I'm a convert. And I no longer have to pretend that the incidental sand I'm rubbing on my lips has 'exfoliating qualities'!"

Tiffany Edwards - Campaign Implementation Executive

"Although I'm a low-maintenance kind of girl, my lips require 24/7 attention or they start to look like a zombies' lips out of The Walking Dead. I’ve always been told I was blessed to be born with big lips, but when they are dry and cracked in the middle of winter, they are definitely more of a curse.

"I tried this lip oil and added a little something to my very basic makeup routine (consisting solely of BB cream and mascara) while actually being moisturising, relieving my cracked lips and smelling delicious at the same time.

"We always hear about how beneficial Vitamin C and E are to have in your skincare range - and obviously that includes lip care too. You’d think the oils would make it slide off your face or feel heavy but even though it is more concentrated and thicker than your regular old lip balm, you can’t even notice you’re wearing it and the shine lasts for hours. It's a win-win for lazy girls like me."

So that's our thoughts on the new ChapStick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oils. Have a try and tell us what you think!

This content was created with our brand partner ChapStick.