Channel 10 has announced a new round of redundancies that will include the departure of high-profile presenters Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Natarsha Belling and Tim Bailey from the network.

The cost-cutting measures were announced on Tuesday, and will affect at least 20 roles at the network.

Channel 10's director of news content, Ross Dagan, said: "The decision to make these changes was a very difficult one and I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our friends and colleagues who will leave the network.

"It is in no way a reflection of their talent, contribution or passion. They are exceptionally gifted people. We are incredibly proud of them and their work. There is no doubt they will be missed."

Listen: Mia Freedman interviews Kerri-Anne Kennerley on No Filter. Post continues below.

According to Mumbrella, those leaving the network will include: Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Natarsha Belling, Mike Larkan, Tim Bailey, Georgina Lewis, Josh Holt, Rebecca Morse, Will Goodings, Kate Freebairn, Michael Schultz and Monika Kos.

Adelaide presenter Rebecca Morse confirmed the news on Twitter.

It comes as Think TV has said the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a 22 per cent decrease in commercial TV advertising revenue.

"These painful changes reflect the state of the media industry in recent years and the need for all media companies to achieve new efficiencies," Dagan said.

"While our viewers in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth will see some on-air changes, we will continue to produce local news and employ local reporters, camera operators and production staff in those cities."

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford said on Twitter: "Just spoke to KAK on the golf course. She’s sad for others but totally accepts the brutal realities of the industry and will finish in a few weeks. Was told face to face this morning. No anger and no bitchy quotes."

Watch: Kerri Anne Kennerley on finding out she had lost her job at Channel Nine. Post continues below.

There has been no announcement concerning Studio 10 presenter Joe Hildebrand, however Mumbrella reports he is "in talks about his future according to documents seen by Mumbrella".

It is understood Network 10's The Project will not be impacted by these latest redundancies, and neither will their weekend bulletins.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.



