Mum asked to leave restaurant after changing her baby's nappy in a pram.

A mother-of-three has been asked to leave a Melbourne restaurant after changing the nappy of her nine-week-old baby in his pram next to the table.

“They didn’t have a change table but that’s okay – I understand they didn’t have room in the toilets,” the woman told Kidspot.

“I was in a corner away from others eating as my pram was in the way of servers. It was only a WET nappy, not poo.”

The occasion was her father-in-law’s birthday lunch and her newborn was in a bugaboo bassinet.

When the mother decided to change her son, she made sure she was discreet. The hood was down and there was a wrap over the top.

“It was practically impossible to see anything,” the mother said.

"It took me under 30 seconds to finish. I wrapped the nappy in the pram. The only time it was seen was when I picked up the small purple bag and popped it in my nappy bag that was at my feet."

A waitress approached the table. "You shouldn’t do that there because it’s yucky," the mother was told. "There’s a hallway over there you can use."

She reportedly suggested the mother and her newborn leave the restaurant. "It’s cold and dark over there. I’ll just change him where I'm at," the boy's mother replied.

This comes only a week after a mother in New Zealand was at a cafe, eating baked potatoes, when she chided another mother for changing her baby's nappy on a nearby table. She described the situation as "a bit grim" and asked the forum Mumsnet if she was justified in her objection.

"I looked up to see that the people on the table nearby were changing a baby's nappy on the table where they'd just eaten," the user with the profile name 'Catsize' posted to the forum.

Listen: Forget a restaurant; this mum changed a nappy on a tennis court. Post continues below.



"My face must have been a bit of a picture because one of the women looked at me as if to say 'what?'. I said it was more of a hygiene thing, and yes, it had put me off my lunch somewhat."

Back to Melbourne, and the mum-of-three has vowed never to return to the restaurant. Particularly considering the $400 bill for a table of 10.

"It made me feel horrible. The food was bad as well so overall it was a horrible day out," she said.

"I never had anything like this happen with my other two. I’m coming across more and more places without facilities for kids."