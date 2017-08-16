So, was Cersei actually lying about the 'good news' she announced to Jaime?

Warning: This post contains spoilers about the latest episode of Game of Thrones season seven, Eastwatch.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones gave audiences enough bombshells to last them six entire seasons.

With news that Jon Snow may actually be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, the return of a character we were pretty sure was just rowing around the world, proof that Littlefinger is up to his old scheming ways and the destruction of an entire House, fans went rather bonkers.

And that’s before we even discuss the moment Cersei Lannister casually dropped the fact she is pregnant with another of her brother Jaime’s babies, and is ready to go public with their incestuous affair.

Of course, given Cersei’s history of… you know… murdering anyone who jeopardises her rule over Westeros, fans were skeptical from the very moment the words left her lips that her announcement was legit.

Many pointed to the simple fact that she could very well be lying to Jaime about the pregnancy to cement his loyalty.

After all, he did just have a secret meeting with the man who murdered their father and tried to persuade Cersei to surrender to Daenerys Targaryen.

Of course, there are other theories that suggest Cersei very much has a bun in the oven and that it's all a part of the prophecy we heard back in a season five flashback.

In the scene, a witch tells a young Cersei that she will marry the King, not a prince and she will bear three children who will all die.

So far, all of Maggy the Frog's predictions have been proven true. But with Joffrey, Myrcella and Tommen all dead, how does a fourth child come into play?

But Maggy made another prediction in George R. R. Martin's books that failed to make it to the screen: that Cersei would be murdered at the hands of a Valonqar, which translates to "little brother" in High Valyrian.

While it's long been believed (even by Cersei herself) that Tyrion will be the one responsible for her ultimate demise, many argue that her twin brother Jaime - born minutes after her, and who is therefore the younger twin - will actually be the one to murder her.

And news of a pregnancy just further cements the theory.

If Cersei were to die in childbirth - which, given the witch predicted she would only give birth to three children, seems likely - Jaime, the father's baby, would in some way be responsible for her death.

Alternatively, one Reddit user pointed out that the "little brother" could also be the baby itself.

If the child were to be a boy, he would be the "little brother" of Cersei and Jaime's three other children. And 'killing' Cersei as he is born? It really is the most poetic end to the prophecy.

Especially considering Cersei would be killed in the same manner as her own mother, who died giving birth to Tyrion and is part of the reason Cersei has always despised him.

Ugh, Game of Thrones, you really do get more complicated by the week.

