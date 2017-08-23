The Game of Thrones theory about Cersei Lannister's 'secret son'.

This post contains spoilers. You’ve been warned.

It’s the Wednesday before the season finale of Game of Thrones, and you know what that means: the fan theories are coming in thick and fast.

We thought we couldn’t find anything more terrifying than the Night King riding an undead Viserion (or Bran Stark as the Night King riding an undead Viserion) and yet… here we are.

Because the latest theory suggests that Cersei Lannister – the show’s most cunning and alluring villain – may just have a secret son.

A secret son that we all know and love.

Enter: Gendry.

Yep, the guy that was rowing around Westeros for three entire seasons could very well be the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne.

A Game of Thrones fan who has been busy re-watching the entire series has noticed that almost "every future plotline" is hinted in the show's first few episodes.

In the second episode, Cersei tells Catelyn Stark about a baby boy fathered by King Robert that she lost.

Two episodes later, Ned learns that before his death, Jon Arryn (whose death set the whole battle for the throne into motion) spoke to Gendry about his mother. Gendry remembers his mother had blonde hair.

It is possible that Cersei faked the death of her child with Robert and sent him away, so that the 'rightful' heir to the Iron Throne would be her firstborn with brother Jaime, Joffrey.

Further proof? Gendry remembers his mother as "some tavern wench", and Cersei would regularly dress as a tavern wench to meet with Jaime so they wouldn't be discovered.

If the theory holds true, it means Gendry may well have a legitimate claim to the Iron Throne. Which is awkward because... well, because so does Jon Snow.

Of course, as with every fan theory, there are a lot of things that don't quite fit.

For one, Cersei mentions that Robert "beat his hands bloody against the wall" as his son's body was taken away, which makes it pretty hard to believe he wouldn't have noticed if his baby wasn't actually dead.

And while some argue that Gendry's mysterious lack of a surname is proof that there is a 'big reveal' to come, a Westerosi law says otherwise: bastards are only given a last name if they are of noble heritage, and are acknowledged as such.

Since King Robert was unaware of Gendry's existence, he was never acknowledged as one of his bastard children.

Here's the one thing we know for certain: with only one more episode to go in season seven, and a whole lotta waiting before the show's next and final season, we're running out of time for answers.

