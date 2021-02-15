Right now, find a man in your life and ask him to put his elbows on the ground.

Ahem.

Deep inside the ceaseless vortex of the TikTok 'For You Page' - the thief of too many of my days - there is a video that presents a challenge that can only be described as profound.

Amid the dances and the dishes and the D'Amelios, this challenge is a... gift.

You see, it shows the difference between men and women in a single move, by demonstrating the simple *fact* that men cannot lift their elbows off the ground when on their knees, whilst women can, and... how did it take so long for humankind to make such a consequential discovery?

Let me explain.

The challenge requires the man and woman to get on all-fours, with their elbows on the ground and their chin resting on their hands.

Then, you both swiftly move your arms to behind your back. In many instances - according to the bank of reliable evidence as provided by random people on TikTok - the woman can keep her balance whilst the man's face plummets to the ground.

A user by the name of @mgfletch uploaded a short video with the accompanying explanation: "Apparently men have a different centre of gravity that prevents them from being able to do this."

So, yes. Find a man in your life and ask him to test his centre of gravity by placing his elbows and knees on the ground and swinging back his arms.

Probably place a pillow in front of him too - for safety reasons.

Feature image: TikTok/@mgfletch.

