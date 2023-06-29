Celine Cremer set out on a light day walk in Tasmania. She hasn't been seen since.

Celine Cremer hasn't been seen for almost two weeks.

The Belgian tourist, who had been living in Tasmania for the past six months, was equipped for a light day walk before she disappeared near a remote walking track in Waratah near Cradle Mountain in Tasmania on June 17, according to investigators.

Her family reported Celine missing on Monday, with a search currently underway for the 31-year-old.

On Tuesday, Cremer's car was found in the Philosopher Falls Trail car park after it was first spotted by witnesses on June 20, the same time the last signal from her phone was picked up in the area by police.

Tasmania Police Inspector Anthea Maingay said, "All indications are at this stage that she has gone to take a walk, and she has perhaps slipped, injured herself and fallen, become disorientated, or maybe fallen into the water."

Celine had reportedly intended to make her way to Victoria this week.

Searchers are currently battling freezing temperatures, snow, rain and dense bushland in an effort to find Cremer, who is feared dead.

"The search so far has included ground search crews and police drones and helicopters, but unfortunately no further signs of Celine have been located since her car was found," Inspector Maingay said on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, we have received expert medical advice that indicates the recent conditions are not survivable for the length of time that Celine is thought to have been exposed in the wilderness."

"We remain in close contact with Celine's family and our thoughts continue to be with them."

Rescue crews continue to search the area and the Philosopher Falls walking track remains closed.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

- With AAP.

Feature Image: Tasmania Police.