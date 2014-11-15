Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

So you want to stalk some of this week’s celebrity pics? We’ve got you covered.

This week it’s all about the bump. The baby bump. And celebrating it.

This is why we loved Carrie Bickmore this week. The Project star was seen parading her blossoming bump at the networks UpFront event in a zebra-print number. The 33-year-old looked absolutely radiant ahead of what will probably become tiresome days of nappy changing and late nights. She looks excited though.

The Kardashians (and their rear-ends) have hit the headlines this week, but can we just talk about Kourtney’s baby shower? Kourtney is expecting her third child with Scott Disick, and the baby shower was hosted earlier this week. The theme? Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Little blue boxes, white carnations… it was a party Audrey Hepburn would happily have dined at.

CLICK THROUGH our gallery of selfies from our favourite stars this week…

Like this? Try these:

Having a wishing well at your wedding is just bad taste.

I spent most of my life wishing I was someone else.

Follow iVillage on Facebook When you become a parent, you don’t leave your brain in the delivery suite. That’s why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they’re still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support. Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]