Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

It has been a week for craziness, as our celebrities get geared up for the Christmas holidays.

Dannii Minogue posed alongside a giant crab (literally, someone explain this…), Blue Ivy stood longingly in front of the Knowles-Carter family Christmas tree and Justin Bieber built a jolly snowman with his little sister.

Bless.

We also have pouts-a-plenty from Kim Kardashian and our home-grown Jessica Mauboy. They’ve been sharing the love just in time to get on Santa’s nice list. Clever.

And then there are those of us who went to the gym before they downed some holiday stuffing. We’re looking at you Hugh Jackman, Alex Perry and Khloe Kardashian. Stop it, you’re making us look bad.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite celebrities have been up to this week…



