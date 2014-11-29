News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

It has been a week for craziness, as our celebrities get geared up for the Christmas holidays.

Dannii Minogue posed alongside a giant crab (literally, someone explain this…), Blue Ivy stood longingly in front of the Knowles-Carter family Christmas tree and Justin Bieber built a jolly snowman with his little sister.

Bless.

We also have pouts-a-plenty from Kim Kardashian and our home-grown Jessica Mauboy. They’ve been sharing the love just in time to get on Santa’s nice list. Clever.

And then there are those of us who went to the gym before they downed some holiday stuffing. We’re looking at you Hugh Jackman, Alex Perry and Khloe Kardashian. Stop it, you’re making us look bad.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite celebrities have been up to this week…

Want more? Try these:

Ian Thorpe addresses those rumours about Ricky Martin.

Kourtney Kardashian talks about motherhood.

Tags: celebrity , hot-right-now

Related Stories

Recommended