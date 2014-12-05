Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

This week, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was where it was all at. The Secret Angels looked sexy as usual, but Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande also share a moment together.

But while the Victoria’s Secret models are stripping their gear off, former Angel Miranda Kerr has been labelled as “dowdy” for her latest outfit.

It’s been a popular time to go on holidays, with Chris and Rebecca Judd enjoying Dubai with their children, Jesinta Campbell holidaying in Fiji, and Hamish Blake gallivanting around New Zealand. Samantha Armytage’s new haircut also turned a few heads.

Another Kardashian tries to break the internet. This time it was Kourtney, showing off her baby bump. But she’s not the only one showing off.

Tammin Sursok loves being a mum, and has a few happy shots with her husband and daughter, Phoenix. And if that’s not enough cuteness for you, Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster’s little baby boy, Sonny, will melt your heart.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite celebrities have been up to this week…

Want more? Try these:

Professionals told her it was wrong. But she still kept drinking. A LOT.

Trouble in Duggar paradise.

Follow iVillage on Facebook When you become a parent, you don’t leave your brain in the delivery suite. That’s why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they’re still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support. Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]