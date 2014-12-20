Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

This week in selfies with the stars, our celebrities are dabbling in a little controversy. Kim Kardashian came under fire for cropping her daughter North out of a selfie she shared on Instagram.

Her deference was North had her eyes closed and she looked hot. Why waste a perfectly good snap, hey?

The Duggar family posed for the annual Christmas card and it’s their holiday message is a very holy one. Not so holy is Elizabeth Hurley, who snapped a typical bath selfie. Whilst wearing mascara, eyeshadow and a great big giant rock on her finger, of course.

When it comes to celebrity babies, we have our fair share. Sonny Blake is off gallivanting all over America with his famous parents. And we might be soon taking fitness tips from Megan Gale’s son River, who isn’t even one-year-old yet, but certainly knows how to plank like a pro.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite celebrities have been up to this week…

Like this? Try these:

Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok is re-launching her singing career.

The Big Brother love birds, more in love than ever.

Follow iVillage on Facebook When you become a parent, you don’t leave your brain in the delivery suite. That’s why mothers with kids of all ages come to themotherish.com; because they’re still interested in news about entertainment, health, current affairs and food along with an inspiring and useful stream of parenting advice and support. Most importantly, they come because they want to hear personal stories of parenting directly from other mothers, without fear of judgement.

[iv-signup-form]