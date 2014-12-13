Bumper Gossip: Selfies with the stars.

It’s that time of the week again, time to get your snap on with your favourite celebrities.

What. A. Week.

It looks like everyone is getting into the Christmas spirit in celeb land. Kate Hudson showed off her home-made Christmas cookies soon after her sudden break-up with fiancé, Matt Bellamy. Baking sure is good way to beat the break-up blues.

Fan girls went into melt down when Taylor Swift posted a selfie of her and buddy Emma Stone while another pair of celeb pals, Fifi Box and Carrie Bickmore, got their “Roar” on at a Katy Perry concert.

Kim Kardashian got tongues wagging when she blamed “God” for her pregnancy weight gain. The star said, “I’d think God was doing this for a reason. He was saying: ‘Kim, you think you’re so hot, but look what I can do to you.’ My body just went crazy.”

Sisters Hilary and Haylie Duff share a sisterly kiss and for your weekly dose of eye candy, former Bachelor Tim Robards has got you covered. He showed off his rig in a post-gym snap, where do we sign up for that class?

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see what else your favourite celebrities have been up to this week…

