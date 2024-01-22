'We have a shrine to her in my basement.' 17 celebrities share their ghost stories.

Everybody loves a ghost story, right? Right. And if you've always had a creepy curiosity for the spirits of the underworld, you might be interested to learn that quite a few celebs have had ghostly encounters.

Whether it be a sixth sense, an eerie feeling, a visit from a relative who passed away or a sexual dalliance (yes, you read that right) these actors, musicians and celebrities have all opened up about their ghostly interactions.

Here are 17 celebrities who have had interactions with the dead.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox has shared what might be the sweetest (?) ghost story we've ever heard.

The actor and model, who is based in New York City, has admitted that not only is her building haunted by a ghost, but the occupants also have a shrine dedicated to the spirit.

"She’s the matriarch of the home. She watches over us," Fox told Vulture. "Her name is Beauty and she lived in the house for pretty much her whole life. We have a whole shrine to her in my basement."

She also confessed that it might have been 'Beauty' that drew her into buying the home and also said her son talks to the spirit often.

"My son sees her all the time, but she's a nice ghost so we're not worried."

Then we're not worried either, Fox.

Megan Fox

In an interview with MTV News, actress Megan Fox opened up about her belief in all things superstitious.

She recalled a moment in Mexico when she left the room she was in only to return to a full cup of hot coffee. Fox believes this was the work of a ghost and not some very well-trained personal assistant.

If getting a hot coffee without asking for one is what it means to be haunted, then consider me interested in getting a ghost.

Vanessa Hudgens

All hail the queen of Halloween, Vanessa Hudgens.

Given the extensive effort she puts towards her Halloween celebrations each year, it makes sense that the actor is in touch with all things apparitions.

"I've accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things," she said during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show 2022. "I kind of shut it down for a while [because] the unknown is scary. But I recently was like, 'No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I'm going to lean into it.'" Joe Jonas Joe Jonas. Image: Getty.

When he's not being haunted by his ex-wife Sophie Turner hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas seems to be having repeat encounters with ghosts. "I don't know what it is about me or my brothers but we attract ghosts," he told James Corden during an interview on The Late Late Show. Apparently, back in his old bachelor days, he lived in a house that was haunted by ghosts who would make prank calls to local police. "After we moved out, Olivia Wilde moved in. She bought the house... then moved out pretty quick too," he said.

Miley Cyrus

It will come as no surprise that the famed popstar who has a quirky side has a rather detailed story about a ghost who haunted her while she was living in London.

In an interview with Elle UK, the singer spoke about an interaction she had while on tour in 2009.

"I thought I had seen a little boy sitting on the sink watching me take a shower so I felt really freaked out," she said.

"I was sitting there the next night and maybe I’m crazy, but I could have sworn I could see this little boy sitting there on the sink, kicking his feet."

Needless to say, she got out of there quickly.

Taylor Momsen

When people say they've seen a ghost the non-believers of this world will often scoff and call it hooey nonsense. But, what if you had picture evidence? Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen says she has some to back up her claims of seeing a ghost in her mother’s old hometown. "My [mum] grew up in Devil's Lake, North Dakota and her next-door neighbour died. She was wealthy, and her belongings got put in a museum," she said in an interview with PEOPLE. "So I went ghost hunting and took pictures and talked to her and all this stuff. And there are actually two images that I took, one of a hand on a typewriter and one of her entire body in a window."

Kesha

The party don't stop until the demon walks in.

That's right, early noughties singing sensation Kesha is so in touch with the underworld she created a whole damn show about tapping into alternate beliefs and universes.

The Discovery+ series called Conjuring Kesha was an exploration of all things supernatural including an episode where she tried to speak to someone on the other side.

Throughout the episode Kesha, along with comedian Whitney Cummings, visits a haunted prison where they encounter a ghost who is apparently more appropriately referred to as a demon.

It's important to be specific about these things!

Kate Hudson

Look, ghosts aren't for everyone. But for some people who have a certain *inclination* for the paranormal, they'll often be the ones who invite more visits from ghosts. Enter: rom-com queen, Kate Hudson. While promoting her 2005 horror film The Skeleton Key, she went on to describe her ghost encounters revealing she has seen them "plenty of times". "I've seen a ghost of a woman with no face and that was really creepy," she said. "Another time, my grandmother came to me and I woke up and felt amazing that she was around me." Her mother Goldie Hawn has previously opened up about seeing aliens so we guess it runs in the family.

Alyson Hannigan

When you think about running into a ghost in the dark halls of your home at night, it sounds kind of terrifying, right?

Well, for How I Met Your Mother actress Alyson Hannigan, she had a rather uneventful interaction with a ghost.

In 2003 she moved into a new home with her husband, at the time their friend noticed a figure walking through the property.

"I don’t mean to alarm you, but I just saw a man follow us out of the house," Alyson recalled her friend saying.

"At least he’s gentlemanly. He let us go first," she responded.

What a lovely ghost.

Courteney Cox

Friends' alum Courtney Cox was once so spooked by an alleged ghost living in her home that she ended up selling the property in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2022, she explained the creepy phase of her life where she found herself living in 1920s burlesque star Gypsy Rose Lee's former home.

"I was at the house one day not being a believer. The doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy, or something, and I opened the door and he said, 'Do you know this house is haunted?'" she said.

"And I go, 'Yeah, why? Why do you think that?' And he goes, 'Because there is someone standing behind you.' And I was like, 'Let's sell.'"

Kristen Stewart

After playing Bella in the Twilight movies you'd have to imagine Kristen Stewart has an understanding for the paranormal. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she explained how she often talks to ghosts. "If I'm in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I'm in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, 'No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.' Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I'm really sensitive to," she said. "Not just with ghosts but with people. People stain rooms all the time."

Cher

Cher and her ex-husband Sonny were once the most famous couple in Hollywood, but in 1998 Sonny died during a ski accident. Many years later Cher believes she has a connection with her former partner.

"I love ghosts. I actually think that Sonny makes a light go on," she said during a Reddit Ask Me Anything in 2013.

"I have a beautiful chandelier that he makes the light go on when it is impossible, there is no power on. I love ghosts, I prefer ghosts to some people.'"

Keanu Reeves

Just by looking at Keanu Reeves, you can tell he's a deep thinker and tapped into frequencies that regular shmegular people might not be aware of.

During an interview with ABC, the actor opened up about the time he saw a ghost when he was a young child.

"I remember just staring at this suit, which had no body or legs in it, as it came into the room before disappearing," he told the news outlet.

"It was a double-breasted suit in white, and I looked at my nanny, who was just as shocked as me."

I would quite simply never sleep another wink in my life.

Salma Hayek

During a 2021 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hayek went into detail about the bevy of ghosts that once haunted her London home.

After noticing some spooky occurrences around the house - including the piano playing by itself and lights randomly turning on and off - she enlisted the help of a ghost hunter.

"[They] found like 20 [ghosts]," she said. Apparently among them were an "old lady and a child."

That’s 20 ghosts too many for my liking.

Ariana Grande

In 2013, the singer ventured to Stull Cemetery in Kansas City and surprise, surprise, some pretty freaky stuff went down.

"I felt this sick, overwhelming feeling of negativity over the whole car, and we smelled sulphur, which is the sign of a demon," she said in an interview with Complex.

"There was a fly in the car randomly, which is another sign of a demon. I was like, 'This is scary, let’s leave.' I rolled down the window before we left and said, 'We apologise. We didn't mean to disrupt your peace.'"

Lily Collins

Another actress who had a connection with a ghost after playing them on the screen is Lily Collins. In 2019 she told The Guardian about her interactions with spirits while playing the role of serial killer Ted Bundy's ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

She said every night she was woken at precisely 3.05 am by "flashes of images, like the aftermath of a struggle" during the filming of Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

"I discovered that 3 am is the time when the veil between the realms is the thinnest and one can be visited," Collins told the outlet.

"I didn't feel scared — I felt supported. I felt like people were saying: 'We're here listening. We're here to support. Thank you for telling the story.'"

Matthew McConaughey

Alright, alright, alright, Matthew McConaughey once had a ghost living in his house and it sounds like they had a pretty friendly relationship.

"She has no qualms with me. We get along just fine," he said in an interview with Irish Examiner.

"She's a cool ghost. Maybe me being nude all the time is why we get along."

He even ended up naming her Madame Blue, of course.

This article was originally published on December 27, 2023 and has since been updated with new information.

