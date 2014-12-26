When you’re a celebrity, you don’t just ‘celebrate’ Christmas. Oh no sir. You get some Christmas, stuff it in your Christmas, and wrap it in a whole lot more CHRISTMAS.

By which we mean: you go as OTT as possible and publish it for the world to see.

Just check out our girl Bey, looking flawless in a helicopter whilst flying over Iceland. As we all do, at some point or another…

Happy holidays to you too, Bey.

We are also super impressed by Reece Witherspoon’s Christmas wreath (or should we say, Christmas Reece)….

I spy a Reece.

And matching is certainly in this year. And why not? When you look as adorable as Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley and their daughters….

Or Oprah and her entire family in matching pjs….

Did someone say Christmas leggings?

But it was Madmen star January Jones who took out the cuteness award for this adorable family pic…

The Jones family clearly knows how to do a Christmas family portrait…

… and her onesie….

Who doesn’t want a Christmas onesie like this one?

Frozen star Kristen Bell was quite obviously spoiled by husband Dax Shepherd…

And we can only assume that Will.i.am must have had a bit of spare time on his hands during the day for some selfies of the, umm, interesting persuasion….

Flick through the gallery below to see more celebrities celebrating Christmas. (Warning: Gallery contains a Christmas cat and lots of cuteness. You probably will be jealous.)

