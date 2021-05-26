The Veronicas are having a moan about their edit on Celebrity Apprentice, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The Veronicas are having a moan about their edit on Celebrity Apprentice.

The Veronicas' Jess and Lisa Origliasso have some things to say about their edit on Celebrity Apprentice.

Earlier today, the twin sisters directly tweeted the official Celebrity Apprentice Twitter account to call out the show's "scripted drama".

"Celeb Apprentice, why are you not airing any of our wins and strategy for each task, only using the scripted drama you GAVE us as the only airtime/promo? Where’s all the footage where we pull through for our team and for our charity? Why is all of that being edited out?"

3. Everybody is saying that Meghan Markle and Archie look identical in these new pictures.

It looks like Prince Archie is growing up to look just like his mum.

In the first episode of Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, the two-year-old made a brief appearance. And now viewers can't get over how much he looks like Meghan Markle.

In one shot, Archie is swinging on a swing and briefly looks directly at the camera. As he does, viewers noticed his big eyes and plump cheeks, just like Markle.

Image: Apple TV+

In another shot walking with his mum, you can see his dark, curly hair.

Image: Apple TV+.

Pretty similar, huh?

We've seen a few glimpses of Archie in the past, including during Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview with Oprah and last year in their 2020 Christmas card.

In the next few months, the family-of-three becomes a family-of-four, with the arrival of their daughter.

4. Friends fans are currently trolling Matthew Perry, but they’ve got completely the wrong end of the stick.

Tomorrow is the day.

Nearly two decades after the season finale aired, the cast of Friends will return to our screen for Friends: The Reunion.

In an interview with People ahead of the special, fans noticed Matthew Perry slurring his words and looking tired. Immediately, there were rumours suggesting he'd relapsed.

But they were wrong.

On Tuesday, a source told The Sun that on the same day as the interview, Perry, 51, underwent an emergency tooth procedure.

"Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day," the source said.

"He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech. Matthew has told those around him that he is sober, and there is no need to worry."

During the late '90s and early '00s Perry had a drug and alcohol addiction.

Friends: The Reunion airs tomorrow night at 5.02pm on Binge.

5. 15 months on from Caroline Flack’s death, we should be worried about Chrissy Teigen.

This story talks about suicide and might be triggering to some readers.

It would be easy to join the Chrissy Teigen pile-on right now.

In the past couple of weeks she’s gone from one of the most beloved queens of social media to the butt of jokes on Saturday Night Live.

On the latest episode of the legendary American comedy show, Pete Davidson ripped into the model and TV presenter.

“If there’s one good thing about the pandemic, besides getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives, it’s ...” Davidson said, before the audience started laughing.

“I’m relieved,” he added.

It all started with an interview with reality star Courtney Stodden in the Daily Beast. Stodden revealed that they had experienced “harassment and bullying” from Teigen when they were a teenager, saying that Teigen would “privately DM me and tell me to kill myself".

Teigen apologised on Twitter.

"I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be,” she said. “I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll.”

That was just the beginning. Other tweets of Teigen’s were dug up, including one about singer Avril Lavigne from 2011(“If u told me I could have 1 kid, but it would be exactly like Avril, I would choose to have a barren, sterile existence that ends when I die”) and another about actress Lindsay Lohan from the same year (“Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone”).

For more on why we should be worried about Chrissy Teigen, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.