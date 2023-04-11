A pouch of sand and a g-string: 12 celebrities on the one thing they stole from movie sets.

After hundreds of hours and several months of working on a film, it's no wonder some actors feel entitled to take something home with them to remember their work.

While they usually nab a small token or piece of memorabilia, sometimes they steal rather large and important items and then talk about their glorious theft to the media.

Here are 12 actors who have confessed to taking something with them from their movie sets.

Gabrielle Union

The 2000 film Bring It On gave actor Gabrielle Union a solid name in Hollywood as it was the film that catapulted her into fame. It wasn't the only thing the movie gave her, telling MTV News in 2015 she actually kept her East Compton Clovers cheerleader uniform.

"I just found it a few moves ago, but yeah I did not fit into it at the time I was trying to put it on," she shared. "More than that, it was really my memories and the friendships — those live on… And one day maybe I can get back into my Bring It On uniform." In 2019, the actor wore it for the first time since 2000, just in time for Halloween. Union got a matching set for her youngest child, Kaavia. Image: Instagram @gabrielleunion.

Ryan Reynolds

For 10 long years, Ryan Reynolds wanted to play the antihero in a film.

His dream role came in the form of Deadpool and the actor was intent on having his very own keepsake... so he stole his suit.

"I loved wearing it and I have run away with one," he shared with Marie Claire in 2015. "I’ll probably get into trouble for saying that, but I’ve waited 10 years to do this movie. So, I’m leaving with a f**king suit."

Three years later, Warner Bros. called out the Canadian actor via Twitter in May 2018 because he also stole a ring his character wore in 2011's Green Lantern. "Sorry @VancityReynolds, we’re going to need the ring back," the studio tweeted, to which Reynolds replied, "Well, if we’d used a NuvaRing™️ in the first place, we wouldn’t be in this mess. #Deadpool2."

Tom Sturridge

After playing 'Dream' in The Sandman, the British actor nabbed... some sand.

When asked by E! News if he got to take anything from set home with him, he confessed: "My pouch of sand. It's safe... So if we need it again, it's very safe."

Alexander Skarsgard

If you're thinking the Northman actors got to take home their swords and bloody battle gear after filming, you'd be, er, wrong.

"It’s the g-string that I wore," he said when asked what he got to keep on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "The end fight takes place on an erupting volcano and we’re naked. ... So, that’s what I wore for a week, and my character’s quite wounded so he’s bleeding a lot profusely."

He jokingly added, "It wasn’t a choice, It was a gift. That’s how much they valued my performance, my contribution to this movie."

Tom Holland

It was neither Tom Holland who got to take home a souvenir, nor from his film that a souvenir was taken. In actuality, the actor said on the YouTube Series Hot Ones that his little brother was given a gift from the Iron Man set.

"My favourite souvenir was actually given to me, well actually to my little brother Paddy, when Black Panther was coming out," Holland shared in 2021.

"Robert Downey Jr. was making Doctor Doolittle in London and he was staying down the road from where I live. He invited us to a screening of Black Panther at his house. Paddy comes running into the room, and he’s holding the original Iron Man helmet, and Downey had given it to him as a gift.

"That’s a really special one for me because I was lucky enough to join the MCU but I joined it very late and that souvenir was from the original film."

Allison Janney

In the first season of Mom, Allison Janney had long bronde hair. But by season two, producers tried to get her in massive trouble for seemingly changing her hair colour altogether.

Except they failed to realise she had been wearing a wig the entire time.

"No one knew I was wearing a wig. And I come in for this season of Mom and the producers see me like this [with grey hair], and they're like, 'What have you done?! You should've asked us before you did this to your hair!'" Janney recalled during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2021.

"And I'm like, 'Guys, I've been wearing a wig since season one, but nobody knew it.' Everyone in the world knows it now. But that wig is coming with me."

She also took "a few pairs of sweatpants," saying, "My character Bonnie loved to be comfortable, as does Allison Janney, so I took a lot of sweatpants and made off with them."

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson took home some particularly kinky items from the set of 50 Shades of Grey including a flogger and underwear.

"I stole lots of the underwear. They were comfortable," she admitted in a Twitter Q&A for Glamour UK, in 2015. "I do have a flogger in my house. It’s in the garage with dust."

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr kept the massive letter 'A' which came from the Avengers: Age Of Ultron set.

"I have it. I said, ‘Why is it in England? Send it back to LA, and I’ll put it in my office'," he explained to Jimmy Kimmel.

Leslie Mann

Leslie Mann admitted in 2018 that she doesn't leave the set of a film until she has taken something — but Mann says those who work on projects with her always know what she is 'stealing'.

"I don’t steal it. I let them know," she told Newsweek. "I have little things, like, I wore this pearl necklace with an animal tooth on it that I got from George of the Jungle. I have little things from each movie."

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe was just 12 years old when he began playing the role of 'Harry Potter'. As time went on, and as he grew, he got to keep a few bits and bobs — including the wizard's famous glasses.

"The ones from the first film are absolutely tiny now, but they are very sweet," he shared with the Daily Mail in July 2011.

Jennifer Lawrence

In 2015, Jennifer Lawrence shared that she actually got to keep her character Katniss Everdeen's leather jacket from the Hunger Games franchise.

"They’re just hanging in my closet," she told E! News at the time. "I don’t know what I’m going to do with them."

We can only hope she still has it these days.

Feature Image: Getty.