7 celebrities who announced their baby’s names, had regrets and changed them.

Making decisions that will impact the rest of your child's life is a tough job.

Where to send your kids to school and what nappy brand or milk formula suits them best. Trying to figure out what they're allergic to before it's too late and before they're born; we try our hardest to give our children the perfect name, the one that suits them best; their name.

But, every so often there's a realising the name you'd work so hard to choose doesn't exactly suit them.

And so we change them — which turns out to not be so much of a big deal because a lot of people have changed the name of their child. Including some of our favourite celebrities.

Here are A-listers who changed the name of their baby.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their son Tatum. Image: Instagram @khloekardashian.

After 10 months of keeping their baby's name a secret, it has since been revealed Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's second child together is named Tatum Robert Thompson.

The pair, who welcomed the baby via surrogate in July 2022, kept their son's name under wraps and originally listed him as "Baby Kardashian" on his birth certificate.

She previously explained on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, that she "wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit" before naming him.

She added, "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Image: Getty/Instagram @kyliejenner.

Kylie Jenner had her second child, a son she originally said she named Wolf via Instagram Story, was born in March 2022.

Following the swift announcement, she backtracked and told fans, "FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore... We just really didn't feel like it was him."

The mom of two said she "just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." She later revealed his name to be Aire Webster.

They also share their older daughter Stormi Webster, five, who was born in February 2018.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer. Image: Getty/Instagram @amyschumer.

In April 2020, comedian Amy Schumer announced she and her husband Chris Fischer had given their son, born in May 2019, a new middle name.

Born in May 2019, the I Feel Pretty actor said they were changing their son's middle name — from Gene Attell Fischer to Gene David Fischer.

There was a funny reason behind the change.

"So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed? It's now Gene David Fischer," she said on her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith. "It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realised that we by accident named our son 'genital.'"

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick with their son Reign. Image: Instagram @kourtneykardashian/@letthelordbewithyou.

Despite knowing what she wanted her son's name to be, Kourtney Kardashian said she and her son's father, Scott Disick, could not come to an agreement.

On Jimmy Kimmel, the reality star shared that Reign, the pair's youngest child together, didn't have a name set in stone for an entire week following his birth in December 2014.

"I would try out a different name on different days," she said. "I was like, I know in my soul his name is Reign and Scott didn’t believe me. And I was like, no, I know his name is Reign. And he’s like his name is Preston. So I was like, fine, let’s call him Preston for a day. And it didn’t work out."

Elon Musk and Grimes.

Image: Getty/Twitter @elonmusk.

The Tesla billionaire and the musician chose an interesting name for their firstborn, X Æ A-12.

They did eventually alter it to comply with California state law, making it X Æ A-Xii.

The new mom explained the meaning behind the name, tweeting that X represents "the unknown variable" and "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)."

She added that part of the name is a nod to the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has "no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

The "A" in the name also represents "Archangel" — which she said is her "favorite song" — while the number "12" stood for the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

It is pronounced "Just X, like the letter X. Then A.I.," according to Grimes.

Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles.

Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles' family. Image: Instagram @caterinascorsone.

The Grey's Anatomy actor Caterina Scorsone thought she had the perfect name for her baby girl when she was born in December 2019, settling on Arwen.

But four months later, the actor announced it wasn't what they aligned with anymore and began calling her Lucinda.

"By the way, we went with what was her middle name. Lucinda. 'Lucky' for short," Scorsone wrote on Instagram in April 2020.

After more than a decade together, Caterina and Rob Split in 2020. They share three kids together; Eliza, Pippa and Lucinda.

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra.

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra. Image: Instagram @catelynnmtv.

The Teen Mom OG couple had originally shared that they were planning on naming their daughter Tezlee, but decided to change it to Vaeda Luma.

Their decision came after they realised they simply just didn't like the original title they'd given their baby girl.

Catelynn told Us Weekly of the switch-up, "Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn't sitting with us like it did at first."

