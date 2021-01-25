Literally just a bunch of celebrities you didn't realise were in the Harry Potter films.

The Harry Potter movies made household names out of so many of its cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

Others, like Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, Julie Walters and Helena Bonham Carter, were already huge stars.

And as time has gone on, another type of Harry Potter star has emerged - basically, those who we didn't realise were in the films, usually in small roles or as extras, until they became famous for something else.

Watch: Derek Hough on being an extra in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Post continues below video.





It's happened a lot over the years, which is probably not that surprising given how large scale the franchise was. There needed to be hundreds of other witches, wizards and muggles wandering around and for some, Hogwarts marked the very beginning of their acting career.

Here are 10 celebrities you may not have noticed were in Harry Potter.

Alfred Enoch as Dean Thomas.

Image: Warner Bros/Getty.

Probably the most cited example of now-famous actors in Harry Potter is Alfred Enoch, who played Gryffindor student of Dumbledore's Army member Dean Thomas in all movies besides Deathly Hallows - Part 1.

In 2014, Enoch was cast as Wes Gibbins in Shonda Rhimes' legal drama series, How to Get Away with Murder.

Verne Troyer as Griphook.

Image: Warner Bros/Getty.

Troyer played Gringotts goblin Griphook in the first film, and you may be shocked to realise under the prothetics was Dr Evil's Mini-Me from the Austin Powers movies.

Troyer sadly died by suicide in 2018.

Regé-Jean Page as... an extra.

Image: Warner Bros.

Yes, the Duke of Hastings a.k.a Simon a.k.a our newest collective boyfriend was in Harry Potter.

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton. Image: Netflix.

The Bridgerton star makes a 'blink-and-you'll-miss-it' uncredited cameo in Deathly Hallows - Part 1.

Freddie Stroma as Cormac McLaggen.

Image: Warner Bros/Getty.

Okay, this has me convinced Freddie Stroma is a shapeshifter, because I didn't recognise him in any of these roles.

Stroma was Cormac McLaggen in the final three Harry Potter films.

He then played Adam Cromwell, one of the fictionalised bachelors on UnREAL's fictionalised Bachelor-style reality TV show and Dickon Tarly, the brother of Samwell Tarly in season six of Game of Thrones.

Did you recognise him? Image: Getty.

But most recently, he was Prince Friedrich in Bridgerton.

Michelle Fairley as Hermione's mother.

Yep, long before Game of Thrones' infamous Red Wedding, Caitlyn Stark was actually Hermione Granger's mother.

Even weirder, is you'll recall the Red Wedding was organised by Walder Frey, played by David Bradley, who... also played Argus Filch.

So... Filch killed Hermione's mum. WTF.

Julianne Hough as an extra.

Image: Warner Bros/Getty.

Before becoming known as a professional dancer (and then a judge) on the US Dancing With the Stars and an actress in Burlesque, Footloose and Safe Haven, Julianne Hough went to a performing arts school in London.

During that time, her entire class were extras in the films. She can be seen as a Gryffindor student celebrating at a Quidditch match in The Philosopher's Stone.

Derek Hough as an extra.

Image: Warner Bros/Getty.

Julianne's brother Derek also appeared in the same movie, as a Ravenclaw student holding an owl.

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Roger Davies.

Image: Warner Bros/Getty.

You'll recognise Henry-Lloyd Hughes as Fleur Delacour's Yule Ball date, as well as the guy who tormented Will, Simon, Jay, and Neil in The Inbetweeners and Aaron Peel in Killing Eve.

Frank Dillane as Tom Riddle.

Image: Warner Bros/Getty.

Frank Dillane creeped everyone out as 15-year-old Tom Riddle, before appearing in Sense8, In the Heart of the Sea and in a main role on Fear the Walking Dead.

Luke Youngblood as Lee Jordan.

Image: Warner Bros/Getty.

Lee Jordan was a good friend of Fred and George Weasley and a member of Dumbledore's Army. He was portrayed by Luke Youngblood, who went on the play Magnitude in Community and Sid in Galavant.

Feature image: Warner Bros.