CELEB NEWS: Melissa George is pregnant with her first child.

Former Home & Away star Melissa George is pregnant with her first child.

The 37-year-old actress and her French millionaire boyfriend, Jean-David Blanc, are said to be overjoyed. George broke the news over Twitter on August 18.

Baby on the way! So so happy…xx — Melissa George (@TheMGeorge) August 18, 2013

2. Avengers star Mark Ruffalo has spoken out in support of women’s reproductive rights. Read his moving comments on the right to choose by clicking here.

3. Toni Braxton suffers major wardrobe malfunction, keeps right on singing.

Toni Braxton, the 90s singer arguably best known for her love ballad, Un-Break My Heart has suffering a major wardrobe malfunction at a New Jersey concert.

To make it even more awkward the 45-year-old singer didn’t realise her derriere was in full view for a nearly two minutes when an audience member came to her rescue with a jacket.

4. Madonna has celebrated her 55th birthday in France… with a Marie Antoinette-themed soiree, naturally. Click here to see the awesome photos (and yes – she did let them eat cake).

5. Hot-Dog Legs Tumblr is the greatest thing you’ll see today (politicians awkwardly miming notwithstanding).

Even though it’s not summer in the southern hemisphere, chances are you’ve seen hundreds of Instagram users uploading shots of their tanned and slender thighs, in what has become which has become the ubiquitous beach ‘selfie’ shot.

And now an anonymous Tumblr has highlighted how ridiculous the trend is by curating images that replace limbs with frankfurts.

Genius.

6. Alexander Skarsgard has filmed a very, ah, revealing scene for the finale of True Blood. Click here to see the clip, and to hear the actor explain why he’s more than happy being in the buff…

7. Karl Stefanovic interviews a cat, laughs uncontrollably.

In a very serious interview yesterday on the Today Show, Karl sat down with Grumpy Cat to have a chat to see how he is handling his newfound fame, and his opinion on Australian politics.

Take a look to see how the conversation went:

8. Lindsay Lohan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has aired, with the actress confessing she had an “addiction to chaos”. Read her comments here.

9. Disney TV Star commits suicide.

Friday Night Lights star Lee Thompson Young has committed suicide.

The 29-year-old was also famous for his roles in Scrubs, Smallville and The Hills Have Eyes II had had been acting in the crime show Rizzoli & Isles alongside Angie Harmon.

His manager Paul Barach said there was no official cause of death, but stated “Lee was more than just a brilliant young actor, he was a wonderful and gentle soul who will be truly missed”.

If you or a loved one needs help you can contact Lifeline: 13 11 14, Kids Help Line: 1800 55 1800 or the Salvation Army 24-hour Care Line: 1300 36 36 22.



10. New photos of David Beckham in his undies H&M underwear campaign.

Nothing more to say here.

11. Watch the Girls Season 3 teaser trailer.

Hannah, Shosh, Marnie and Jessa are back for a third season of Girls and HBO have released a 31-second-long fast-paced teaser featuring production stills, set to the tune of Break Out The Boom Boom by Robert Totera.