CELEB NEWS: First pics of Fergie and Josh Duhamel's baby.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. Josh and Fergie share the first pics of Axl Jack.

Josh Duhamel, 40, and Fergie, 38, have each posted separate photos of their three-week-old son, Axl Jack to Facebook.

“Axl Jack Duhamel Day 1. Life is good,” Duhamel announced on Facebook along with the hashtag, “#paparazziyoucanleaveourhousenow.”

Fergie uploaded a photo of Axl, who was born on August 29 with the caption, “Axl Jack Duhamel. Day 2 of life. Hearing test complete. All systems go. #chillin.”

The baby photos are surprising given when asked over Twitter on Monday when they might release a photo, Duhamel replied: “Right now we just want him all to ourselves.”

3. Jaden Smith is too cool for school.

Teen stars have a tendency to go off the rails a little but never have we seen something this bizarre.

Will Smith’s 15-year-old son Jaden has taken to Twitter to express his views on the American education system, telling fans that “School is the tool to brainwash the youth” in a series of tweets.

The Karate Kid star, who is home schooled with younger sister Willow, used to attend the New Village Leadership Academy, founded by parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith. The private school taught non-traditional methods of education like study-tech, which is used in Scientology. The school was shut down in June this year due to a lack of funding.

Informing his 4.5 million Twitter followers that “Education Is Rebellion,” and “If Everybody In The World Dropped Out Of School We Would Have A Much More Intelligent Society,” it appears Jaden is a tad jaded.

5. Sandra Bullock opens up about her messy breakup with Jesse James.



One of Hollywood’s much loved actresses has had a dramatic hair change and opted for a shorter ‘do. Oscar winner, Sandra Bullock shows off her new hair on the cover of Vogue.

The actress is in a great place saying she is, “exactly where I want to be now. You can’t go backward. I’m not going backward. I’m grateful that I’m here, blessed to have what I have. Nobody can be prepared for anything.”

The 49-year-old has come a long way in the last three and a half years since the very public split from husband, Jesse James and the adoption of her son, Louis.

She says, “Work was my life before … Now I have no reason to leave home.” Her new film, Gravity has spouted rumours that she is dating George Clooney and there is already Oscar talk surrounding her performance. Bullock remains open to the idea of more children saying, “I’m having such an amazing time. Whatever comes our way, we handle as a family. It’s not just me anymore.”

7. How to deal with the haters according to Ben Affleck.

The recent casting of Ben Affleck as Batman caused a backlash amongst fans of the superhero genre.

Everyone had an opinion on the 41-year-old’s new role from actor Josh Gad tweeting, “WTF! Ben Affleck is Batman?! That’s genius,” to fellow actor, Wil Wheaton tweeting, “Really looking forward to seeing Affleck bring the depth and gravitas to Batman that he brought to Daredevil and Gigli,”

Ben Affleck proved he was invulnerable to the haters on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon by saying, “I could handle the Emmy’s snub, I can handle anything.”

He joked about the negative reaction to his superhero appointment saying that, “I’m a big boy…they said just don’t use the Internet for a couple of days….I handle shit. I’m very tough. I saw the announcement, I look down on the first comment…the first one just goes, ‘Nooooooooo!’ ”

The studio showed him some of the reactions to past Batman casting choices prior to the release of the films and they weren’t all good either.

He goes on, “You can’t say that before a movie comes out. It doesn’t matter what you think then, it matters what you think when you see the movie.”

9. Britney is back b*tches!

The pop princess has announced her epic, two-year Las Vegas comeback on Good Morning America… in the middle of the desert.

Because, hey, it’s Britney.

Britney Spears arrived in the Mojave Desert by helicopter and was welcomed by 1,300 fans holding giant cards that formed a 10-storey-tall picture of her.

Big audience, but unfortunately there was no singing as expected.

And while she was shocked and speechless by her fans, her helicopter ride wasn’t as great, tweeting:

“Y’all that will be the last time u EVER see me in a helicopter. Love u @GMA & that was INCREDIBLE but helicopters are not for this girl :(,”

10. Zac Efron’s out of rehab.

Well, here’s a celebrity rehab announcement we didn’t see coming.

Zac Efron, yes that’s right, the squeaky-clean High School Musical heartthrob, has finished five months in rehab.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old checked into a treatment facility to deal with a cocaine problem.

“A source adds that he also experimented with MDMA – the active ingredient in Ecstasy tablets, which as ‘Molly,'” reports the celebrity website.

Efron will soon star in Parkland, a drama about the JFK assassination and walked the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival.