lifestyle

Belgians flood social media with cats in response to police request.

Things are tense in Brussels, where an ongoing hunt for terror suspects has put the city in lockdown for days.

On Sunday, Belgian police asked locals not to post anything on social media about any police activities they see. So instead, they turned to the internet’s favourite filler – cats.

Schools and public transport are shut down in the city, and residents have been told to stay home. Where they are entertaining themselves on twitter.

The Belgian police even got in on it, thanking the cats of the capital for their help in a tweet that says: “For cats who helped us last night … Help yourself!”

Raids carried out as part of the ongoing operation have led to the arrest of one man, charged over the Paris attack.

Schools and the subway system are expected to re-open on Wednesday. The cats remain vigilant.

