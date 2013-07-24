News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

friendship

10 hilariously relatable mistakes cats make

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all been there. It’s that ‘oh no’ moment just before you fall, drop something or make the wrong move.

Cats are no different. Just like their human counterparts, our feline friends make plenty of bad choices.

You just know these cats are immediately regretting their decisions.

"You lied, evil human. Baths are NOT relaxing"

"Oh, what a cute little turtle. Ouch!"

"I'm having a dream I'm falling. No wait, I AM falling."

"I might need help getting down from here."

"I will never let you win, evil shoe."

"I said I was GETTING a snack, not that I WAS the snack"

"What kind of creepy window is this?"

"Big Red Dot, I'm not afraid of you!"

"I'll be safe in here ..."

"Hang on ... where the heck did you come from?"

Check out more hilarious cats that immediately regret their decisions at BuzzFeed.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended