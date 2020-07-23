A 25-year age gap and cancer: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' 20-year marriage.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are one of Hollywood's rare success stories. They have been married for 20 years and share two children.

Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones met her now-husband Michael Douglas 22 years ago.

The two respective actors were attending the Deauville Film Festival; Douglas was promoting his film A Perfect Murder, while Zeta-Jones was promoting her film The Mask of Zorro. They were introduced by mutual friends, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith.

"I looked at her, and I said, 'Catherine, I’m going to be the father of your children,'" Douglas told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019.

Two years later, he was.

After meeting on November 18, 2000, Douglas and Zeta-Jone's friendship quickly grew.

"Nine months later, I'm still having long conversations with him on the phone, having great dinner dates, constantly wondering, 'Why are we not together?'" Zeta-Jones told Larry King in a 2001 television interview.

"He certainly didn't want me as an ex-girlfriend on his list, and I certainly didn't want 'Michael Douglas' as an ex-boyfriend on my list," she recalled. "We looked at each other one day and said, 'We're having a lot of fun together'."

But before they took the next step, many people had questions about their 25-year age gap.

"Historically, older men and younger women have been together," Zeta-Jones said.

"When my mother was telling me about men and telling me the facts of life, she never actually put an age bracket on it. And it's so funny, because Michael and my parents are the same age. So, my parents, whenever they see us together, never even question that there was a 25-year age difference."

Then, on New Year's Eve in 1999, when they were both down with the flu in Aspen, Colorado, Douglas proposed with an antique 10-carat Fred Leighton diamond ring that was estimated to be worth $1 million USD.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 1999. Image: Getty.

At the same time, tabloids got wind that Zeta-Jones was pregnant with their first child.

"We obviously were hoping to hang onto this information a little longer than expected but, yep, Catherine's expecting," Douglas announced to People. "Both of us couldn't be happier."

The following year in August 2000, their first child, Dylan Michael was born. This was Zeta Jone's first child, and it was Douglas' second. His son Cameron, who was born in 1978, is from his first marriage to Diandra Luker.

"He's a terrific father. He was a terrific father to his son Cameron, and now to our son, Dylan. It's amazing," Zeta-Jones told Larry King.﻿

A few months later, on ﻿November 18, 2000, the couple married at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

The high profile wedding, which reportedly cost $2.6 million, included a 40-member Welsh choir singing, performances by Jimmy Buffett and Art Garfunkel and among the 350 guests were A-list celebrities including Michael Caine, Sean Connery, Sharon Stone, Jack Nicholson and Brad Pitt.

Instead of going on a honeymoon, the couple opted for a staycation in their apartment with their four-month-old son.

"It doesn't get any better than this; 2000 is not going to be a year that's forgotten," Douglas told Reuters a month after the wedding.

Two years later, on Easter Sunday in 2003, their second child Carys Zeta was born.

Pregnant with their second child in March 2003. Image: Getty.

For the next six years, the family of four lived in the tropical paradise of Bermuda in their three-acre English-style compound.

"There's real solace in returning to this tiny island where I have so many relatives, probably 70, in one place. To me, Bermuda is a real family spot." Douglas told Architectural Digest in 2002.

"We were looking for a country place, when suddenly I said, 'Wait a minute. By plane, Bermuda’s just 90 minutes from New York—less time than it takes to get to the Hamptons,'" recalled Douglas.

In Bermuda, 2007. Image: Getty.

By 2009, the family were living back in the United States in Bedford, New York. And although this made things easier for Zeta-Jones and Douglas, living in the spotlight, surrounded by paparazzi took a real toll on the kids.

"I hated it," Carys told Town and Country. "I used to get really upset. They would jump on the subway and sit right in front of me. I was, like, six. I was confused."

In August 2010, following many months of oral discomfort, Douglas was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer. Although this cancer is usually terminal, shortly after his diagnosis, Douglas underwent eight weeks of intensive chemotherapy. Because of it, he lost 20kg and became incredibly weak.

"That's a rough ride. That can really take it out of you. Plus the amount of chemo I was getting, it zaps all the good stuff too. It made me very weak," he told The Guardian.

If that period wasn't stressful enough, at the same time as the cancer diagnosis, Douglas' firstborn, Cameron, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin and distribution of methamphetamines and cocaine. He served seven years.

And although the public shamed Douglas as a terrible father, he said that prison would be the best thing for him.

"He was going to be dead or somebody was gonna kill him. I think he has a chance to start a new life, and he knows that," he shared.

Michael Douglas and his son Cameron in 2018. Image: Getty.

In January 2011, less than a year after his son's sentencing, Douglas was declared cancer-free. But things continued to prove difficult.

Three months later, Zeta-Jones admitted herself to a mental health facility to treat her bipolar II disorder.

"After dealing with the stress of the past year, Catherine made the decision to check into a mental health facility for a brief stay to treat her bipolar II disorder," her publicist said in a public statement.

﻿

Speaking about her condition, Zeta-Jones told the UK Telegraph, "[Bipolar] is something I have been dealing with for a long time".

"When you get sideswiped like that [Douglas’ cancer] it’s an obvious trigger for your balance to be a little bit off – not sleeping, worry, stress. It’s a classic trigger."

In April 2013, Zeta-Jones scheduled a second round of treatment to stay on top of the disorder. Only a few months later, it was announced that she and Douglas had quietly separated.

But after one year apart, the two reconciled in 2014.

Nowadays, the couple focus on their communication and their children.

"Both Michael and I have a very open relationship. When you have kids that didn't ask to be born into a world where it's scrutinised or looked into, you've got to be open and honest and share things that, probably, people at the drugstore wouldn't share over the counter," Zeta-Jones told W Magazine.

In 2018, when Douglas was accused of sexual misconduct by a former employee, which he immediately shut down as false, his wife stood by his side.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Zeta-Jones clarified where both she and her husband stand on the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace.

“My reaction was that as two people who have been in this business – him longer than me — was that we support ‘Me Too’ and the movement more than anybody, anybody – me as a woman, him as a man,” she said.

“There was no other way than to be preemptive in a story that had to be watched. He did a statement, he did it. I think it’s very clear the way that he stands. I cannot elaborate on something that’s so very personal to him.”

Douglas is now 75, Zeta-Jones is 50, and their children are 20 and 17.

Feature image: Getty.