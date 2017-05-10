The first video footage of Cassie Sainsbury's new life behind bars has emerged.

The first footage of accused drug trafficker Cassie Sainsbury behind bars of a Colombian women’s prison has been revealed.

In the footage, which was obtained and released by 7 News, the 22-year-old appears to be in relatively good spirits, appearing to dance and laugh with her fellow inmates.

She even waves to cameras from an enclosed, barred area outside of her cell in the El Buen Pastor prison, which she is believed to be sharing with other foreign prisoners.

At one stage, Cassie hands a sign to a fellow inmate, who holds it through the bars for the cameras.

The sign reads, "Cassandra asks for freedom immediately".

The video footage of the South Australian woman - who was arrested last month at Bogota airport after authorities allegedly discovered 5.8 kilograms of cocaine in her luggage - comes just two days after selfies of Cassie in prison were released by Channel Nine.

In a press conference last Friday, Cassie's fiancé, Scott Broadbridge admitted he was "worried" and said she "wasn't doing great".

The legal team working with the 22-year-old former fitness instructor has reportedly applied to the Australian government for financial assistance.

If her case goes to trial, and Sainsbury is convicted, she faces up to 25 years behind bars.

