The father of an Australian woman being held in a Colombian jail says she is just a kid and certainly no drug mule.

Cassandra Sainsbury, 22, was arrested at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogota on April 12 after a tip-off about the 5.8 kilograms of cocaine allegedly found secreted inside 18 headphone sets in her suitcase.

Ms Sainsbury’s father, Stuart Sainsbury, has told the Nine Network that he can’t believe what is being said about his daughter on Facebook.

"I don't believe she was a drug mule, she's just my kid. Like, what parent thinks of their kid as a drug mule" Mr Sainsbury told the Nine Network last night.

"A father's love is unconditional. It never stops, regardless of what happens."

Mr Sainsbury said he first learned his daughter has been held in Colombia when he received a Facebook message telling him shortly before news broke of her arrest.

Mr Sainsbury previously told the Daily Mail he did not wish to comment on his daughter's predicament.

"Whatever is going on has nothing to do with me, and I have nothing to say about it," he said.

"You can ring my lawyer if you don't understand me. It's got nothing to do with me."

Cassandra is accused of being in serious debt after the collapse of her fitness business in the South Australian town of Yorektown.

It has also been reported that her Colombia trip was part of a working holiday that saw her travel to China, Canada and Vanuatu over the past six months.

"Can’t complain about an all expenses paid work trip which is mainly holiday and very little work," she wrote on Instagram.

News Corp reports Australian and British police are helping to investigate whether the Sainsbury is part of an international drug network.

Meanwhile, her mother, Lisa Evans, and sister, Khala Sainsbury, have insisted the 22-year-old is innocent and was set-up by a man she met while travelling in Colombia.

Cassandra could face up to 25 years jail, though could serve as little as two years in a Colombian jail and two years in Australia if she pleads guilty, her lawyer told News Corp.