Cassandra Sainsbury's father speaks for the first time following drug trafficking allegations.

Stuart Sainsbury, the father of 22-year-old Adelaide woman Cassandra Sainsbury currently facing drug charges in Colombia, has spoken publicly for the first time since her arrest.

“I don’t want to be tied up in all this,” Stuart, who lives in remote Yorketown in South Australia told The Daily Mail.

Cassandra was detained on April 11 at Bogota Airport after authorities found 5.8 in kilograms of cocaine in her luggage.

The former personal trainer said she bought the packages off a tour guide, thinking they contained headphones.

When questioned about his daughter's claims of innocence, Stuart referred reporters to his lawyer.

"Whatever is going on has nothing to do with me, and I have nothing to say about it," he said. "You can ring my lawyer if you don't understand me. It's got nothing to do with me."

Stuart is a fisherman and motorcycle enthusiast. Cassandra went to school in Yorketown and briefly managed a gym in the area.

Cassandra's mother Lisa Evans spoke to the media shortly after her daughter's arrest. She reportedly said Cassandra was "naive" to trust a Colombian man.

"I'm devastated that my little girl is in this place," she said. "I'm scared to death for her. Our family just wants her home safe."