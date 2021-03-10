The 5 things you should be adding to your cart on Cashrewards Day.

I’m not going to lie, I love to shop. My partner recently said to me “you are the sort of person the economy needs”... and I’m not sure whether to take that as an insult or a compliment.

*Nervously laughs*

Either way, I just really like to have nice things… and shop… a lot. When I heard about Cashrewards and the idea that I could shop AND get money back, I thought it might be too good to be true.

But fear not, this is legit. Cashrewards makes it so easy, you shop through an app on your phone and it means you can actually get money back once you make a purchase. Shopping and making hard earned $$$?! Yes please.

While I like to spend, I also like to save, and I secretly pride myself on finding the best deals and sales (did I need that new dress or was it just a deal that was too good to pass up? Who knows?).

When I heard Cashrewards will be holding its first annual Cashrewards Day on March 11 and March 12, I got pretty damn excited. I love me a sale. It includes exclusive discounts and huge cashback at some of Australia's leading retailers.

So, without much further ado here is my list of things you will really want to be adding to your cart for Cashrewards Day.

Adidas Courtpoint Base Sneaker from Myer

As we come into autumn, I wanted to update my shoe collection with some fresh white kicks. White sneakers are a classic and can go with any outfit, but there are SO many to choose from nowadays. Myer has an awesome selection, and these Adidas ones stood out to me - they're clean, classic and affordable (and you can get up to 10 per cent cashback).

Image: Supplied.

Bathroom accessories from Target

Full disclosure, I love homewares. So Target is a goldmine for me. I just moved house so I’ve been on the hunt for some nice new accessories to ‘jazz’ up our bathroom.

I’ll let you in on my decorating secret - I’ve found that even if you have a crappy bathroom or old tiles, if you have bathroom accessories that match, you look like you’ve got your sh*t together. I love these rustic tones, and they complement the colour scheme of my bathroom perfectly. I found them quickly and easily on the Cashrewards app, and you get 20 per cent cash back - winning!

Image: Target.

Treat yourself to a little staycation…

The best thing about the Cashrewards app is that you can go from buying homewares, to clothes, to booking a holiday in a matter of minutes. Dangerous business. My tip from the Cashrewards sale is to shop around to find yourself a little staycation.

It can be as close or as far from home as you please - the important part is getting away for a night. I’ve been feeling quite rundown and burnt out… and it’s only March. So I decided I needed to get out of the house with my partner for a weekend to properly reset.

Expedia have some pretty sweet deals, plus you can get up to 8 per cent cash back on your booking. My pick is a weekend away at the Shangri-La Hotel, Sydney. I’ll meet you by the pool with a cocktail? Done.

Image: Supplied.

The perfect pair of gold hoops

A good pair of gold hoops are a wardrobe staple in my opinion (I’m no fashion expert… but all the cool kids seem to be wearing them). The Iconic have SO many brands to choose from, I've gone for the Marbella Gold Hoop Earrings from Luv Aj, they are one of my favourite brands because they do amazing gold jewellery at an affordable price. So when I saw the brand pop up on Cashrewards I was pretty damn excited.

These hoops are classic but interesting. I love the twisted feature and they are the perfect in-between size. Throw on a t-shirt and jeans and these earrings and you’ll instantly look ‘done’. Trust me. These ones stood out to me as they’re on sale at the moment (winning) plus you can get 15 per cent cashback with Cashrewards.

Image: The Iconic. Image: The Iconic.

Prospero Blanco Tequila 700mL

Recently I've gotten really into cocktail making. My brother gave us a cocktail kit for Christmas and I've been on the hunt for the best spirits to learn how to make cocktails. Margaritas are one of my all time faves, so a good tequila is essential.

I spotted this Blanco Tequila at BWS on the Cashrewards app and I was sold! It was cheaper than anywhere else, you can get 20 per cent cash back (plus free delivery when you spend $100 or more), and it even looks a little bit fancy! Margarita making here I come.

Image: Supplied.

I’ll leave it at that, but there are plenty more amazing deals you can get your hands on. You can join Cashrewards for free today to start getting cash back from your favourite stores, plus you’ll receive a Mamamia exclusive $20 bonus if you shop within your first 30 days.

Happy shopping!