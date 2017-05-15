News
celebrity

Casey Donovan has a message for those who criticised her Coles ad.

Last week, Casey Donovan appeared in a new ad for Coles and everyone in the country seemed to have an opinion on it.

Being a professional singer of some notoriety, the former Australian Idol was paid money by the supermarket chain to sing their jingle on the telly and, dressed in sparkly red, did a pretty bang up job of delivering the rather simple brief.

Some labelled the ad ‘annoying’, others ‘a tad cheesy’ – whatever their particular qualm, many expressed their thoughts on the campaign on social media.

Speaking with Kyle and Jackie O on their radio show on Monday, Donovan gave a perfectly simple explanation for the ad’s existence, labeling it “just a bit of fun.”

"It's fun and that's what Coles' selling point was to me - 'Casey, we loved you in the jungle, you're down to earth, you're funny and you look like you take the piss out of yourself,'" the 29-year-old told the Kiis FM duo.

"And I was like, 'That's pretty much my life'."

And that, let's hope, is the end of that.

LISTEN: Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk discuss the importance of crowning Casey Donovan the Queen of the Jungle on The Binge...

