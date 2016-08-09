Carrie Bickmore has a message for the man who took her on the worst date ever.

You’d think anybody who was lucky enough to go on a date with Gold Logie winner Carrie Bickmore would make sure they made the most of it, right?

Sadly, that wasn’t the case for one unlucky guy, who took The Project co-host on the “worst date ever”. Uh-oh.

Carrie shared the story on last night’s episode of the show, telling her fellow panelists that she still remembers the terrible night.

"I went to a ball for a first date with a guy, he rocked up an hour and a half late, he whistled the whole way there and didn't talk to me, and then went home with my friend! It was the worst night!" she shared.

"He was a real keeper!" she laughed.

But Steve Price gave her the opportunity to get back at the terrible dater, reminding Carrie that he could very well be watching the show as she spoke.

Cue Carrie's epic smackdown.

"Sucked in mate, if you are [watching]. Sucked in!" she said.

This isn't the first time Carrie has shared an awkward memory from her past: in early June she shared pictures from her school formal.

"I remember going to this prom with this guy and I so thought I was going to score. I thought I was getting a pash by the end of the night," she shared.

"I was so in love with James."

Don't ever change, Carrie.