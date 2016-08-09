News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

Carrie Bickmore has a message for the man who took her on the worst date ever.

You’d think anybody who was lucky enough to go on a date with Gold Logie winner Carrie Bickmore would make sure they made the most of it, right?

Sadly, that wasn’t the case for one unlucky guy, who took The Project co-host on the “worst date ever”. Uh-oh.

Carrie shared the story on last night’s episode of the show, telling her fellow panelists that she still remembers the terrible night.

"I went to a ball for a first date with a guy, he rocked up an hour and a half late, he whistled the whole way there and didn't talk to me, and then went home with my friend! It was the worst night!" she shared.

"He was a real keeper!" she laughed.

Listen to Carrie Bickmore on the No Filter podcast.

But Steve Price gave her the opportunity to get back at the terrible dater, reminding Carrie that he could very well be watching the show as she spoke.

Cue Carrie's epic smackdown.

"Sucked in mate, if you are [watching]. Sucked in!" she said.

This isn't the first time Carrie has shared an awkward memory from her past: in early June she shared pictures from her school formal.

"I remember going to this prom with this guy and I so thought I was going to score. I thought I was getting a pash by the end of the night," she shared.

"I was so in love with James."

Don't ever change, Carrie.

Tags: relationships , celebrity , dating , entertainment , tv

Related Stories

Recommended