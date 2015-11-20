Carrie Bickmore on that time she had to lie at Mothers' Group.

Carrie Bickmore is the radiant journalist who graces our screen on The Project every night, and behind the scenes she’s an amazing mum to two beautiful children.

Bickmore has an eight-year-old son, Oliver and gave birth to her second child (and first daughter) Evie in March this year.

Bickmore admits it has been different with her second baby, especially when it comes to sleep.

"I went from having a sleeper, Oliver slept through the night from six weeks old, and I mean like seven-to-seven," she tells Mamamia.

Bickmore admits that when she went to her first Mother's Group she told everyone that her baby was an amazing sleeper.

Even though she wasn't smug about it, she realised she probably shouldn't admit that, so at her next time around she lied and said he was a bad sleeper, even though he always slept through.

"I don't think I realised how good I had it. Now Evie loves to get up and have parties in the night," the young mum chuckles.

Bickmore isn't breastfeeding her 8-month-old anymore. She says she tried for as long as she could but when Evie was five-months-old she realised it wasn't worth after all the stress it was causing.

She hardly had any milk, was struggling breastfeeding and after consuming so much of her days trying to feed her, Bickmore wasn't getting to enjoy her time with Evie.

The TV host says that being back at work also made it harder to feed her baby breast milk because she'd try and duck out of meetings to breastfeed or express. But with less working hours, her days were jam packed so it just didn't work.

Today, with two little ones Bickmore is the busiest she's ever been. "I have around 30 seconds to myself," she says.

But she's learnt how to juggle work and motherhood and knowing what's best for her and her family. "I'm just so much older than the first time I had a baby," she says.

Luckily the 34-year-old doesn't mind having to juggle all different aspects of her life simultaneously. It seems the bright journalist prefers it to be busy. "I need to be doing 100 things at once otherwise I feel like I'm wasting my time," she says.

