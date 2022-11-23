Big changes are afoot at The Project, with three hosts - Carrie Bickmore, Lisa Wilkinson, and Peter Helliar all announcing that they will leave the program at the end of the year.

Now, Channel 10 have confirmed that Sarah Harris will replace Bickmore as the show's anchor, hosting the program five nights a week. She will be joined on the panel by Waleed Aly, who will remain in his role as a leading anchor on the show.

The pair will be joined by a rotation of regular guest hosts, including Hamish McDonald and Georgie Tunny.

"This is one of the biggest and best jobs in TV. How could I say no?" Harris said of her new role.

"I'm beyond excited to be joining one of Australia's most iconic and agenda-driving shows. The Project does news like no other program in Australia and it's exactly the kind of fun and fearless TV I love to make," she added.

"I can't wait to share the desk with Waleed, Hamish, Georgie and the rest of the team. I'm excited to shake it up in the new year!"

Speaking of his new co-host, Aly said: "She’s smart. She’s warm. She’s great fun. That’s the trifecta for The Project. Everyone who’s worked with Sarah raves about her, and I can’t wait to become one of them."

The news of Bickmore's replacement comes just as long-term panellist, Peter Helliar, announced his departure from the show last night.

"People will read into a situation however they want to read into it but I feel like I need to create some space for some projects that I want to work on," he shared on air, adding that he'd been thinking about making the change for some time now.

It came just days after Lisa Wilkinson announced she would be leaving the panel as well.

"From tonight I'm stepping back from hosting the show," Wilkinson told the audience on Sunday, November 20.

"Sitting at this desk and working with this incredible team... has been an absolute privilege," she continued.

"I have decided it's time to re-prioritise a few things in my life. And after almost 15 years of the early alarm of breakfast TV, and now another five years here at The Project desk, I'm looking at how I want the coming years to play out both professionally and personally," Wilkinson explained.

However, she confirmed she was not leaving Channel 10, and would continue to work with them on certain projects.





Less than six weeks earlier, Bickmore announced she would also be wrapping up on The Project. Her final show will take place on November 30.

"After 13 years at The Project, I have made the tough decision to finish up hosting the show at the end of the year. It's been the hardest decision of my professional life, to make this call, but it's time for a new challenge and my next chapter," she shared with the audience.

Feature Image: Instagram/Channel 10.