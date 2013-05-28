Tuesday's news in just two minutes.

1. Australia’s top Catholic, Cardinal George Pell, has fronted the Victorian Parliamentary Inquiry into child sex abuse. Pell was questioned for around four and a half hours during which time he said: “I am fully apologetic and absolutely sorry.”

He admitted that members of the church had tried to cover up instances of child sex abuse in the church by other members of the clergy.

2. Thirty-seven-year-old Roger Kingsley Dean pleaded guilty to 11 counts of murder and 8 counts of grievous bodily harm when he appeared at the Supreme Court yesterday.

Dean is accused of setting fire to the Quakers Hill nursing home where he worked on November 18, 2011. Eleven elderly people were killed in the fire and eight others were injured. Dean’s trial is expected to go for four weeks.

3. Horse trainer Gai Waterhouse has been handed a $5500 fine by racing stewards for failing to give an accurate report of her horse More Joyous’ condition before racing on April 27. Waterhouse said she would consider appealing the fines. Earlier this month, Waterhouse’s son Tom was cleared of any wrongdoing in regards to the scandal, but owner John Singleton pleaded guilty to bringing racing into disrepute and was fined $15,000.

4. Police in the US state of North Carolina responded to a call of a $5 box of Pop Tarts being stolen. According to the police report, Charlotte-Mecklenburg told police her son was the culprit – and police then placed the boy under juvenile arrest.

5. A new study has revealed that more than 50 per cent of women would rather give up sex than go without their phones for a week. The poll of more than 4000 women from the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Brazil found 57 per cent of women would choose their smart phone over intimacy. The study also found that 50 per cent of women would be willing to break up with someone via a phone call.

6. A report from the ABC’s Four Corners last night revealed plans for the new Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) building have been stolen by Chinese computer hackers. According to the program, other departments such as the departments of Defence, Prime Minister and Cabinet, and Foreign Affairs and Trade have also been targeted.

7. The husband of a woman who was found murdered in the Brisbane suburb of Logan has publicly appealed for help to find his wife’s killer. Cory Ryther said he just wanted justice for his wife and her family.

“My wife was eight weeks pregnant at the time she was taken. I’d like to urge the public that anything they knew, anything…to come forward to get this guy,” he said. Joan Ryther’s partially clothed body was found less than one kilometre from her house on Wednesday last week. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

8. An Australian psychiatrist has called for schools to be ranked on the My Schools website based on how much bullying takes place in the playground. James Scott said ranking schools would help kids with mental health problems as bullying is a cause of anxiety and depression. Under the proposal, he said students would fill in a questionnaire asking if they’d been bullied in the past three months. “Some principals would be shocked by the results. But a bullying problem at a school can be solved with a concerted effort,” Mr Scott said.