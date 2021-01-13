From boho vans to family buses: 20 of the dreamiest Aussie homes on wheels.

We're in the second week of 2021 and never has the allure of van life been more appealing.

The chance to deck out a van or caravan the way you want it, hit the open road and travel around Australia (when borders open of course).

And now more than ever, it seems families are jumping on board the van wagon.

So in the name of inspiration, we've rounded up 20 photos of Aussie campervan and caravan renovations that will have you daydreaming about your very own home on wheels, too.

For the love of Millie, @fortheloveofmillie

Jen transformed a vintage caravan to travel around Australia with her kids. Read more about her renovation here.

The 84 Express, @the84express

A family of four (and a dog) travelling around Australia in a converted Bedford Bus.

Benzson The Van, @benzson_the_van

A self-converted Sprinter campervan.

Mads and Dan, @tranquilatravels

Rio the Renault, a self-converted van.

Cristina, Kevin and Marco are following the sun with 'Yeye' the bus.

Chris, Mandy and Ralph, @outbackosteos

The couple and their dog travelling around in 'Bussell Coight' the bus.

Amber, Koen and their "home on wheels".

Shahar Elzner @shashas_magic

Little tiny big buslife @littletinybigbus

A family travelling Australia in a self-converted 1978 Bedford Bus.

Trip In A Van @tripinavan

A family who "sold everything for an adventure around Australia".

Life with essence, @life.with.essence

A family travelling Australia in 'Ohana' the bus.

Have you experienced the van life, or are you keen to? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image: Instagram.