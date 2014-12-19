American magazine Candy describes itself as “the first transversal style magazine” and their latest cover is fantastically, amazingly awesome.

The mag brought together 14 transgender women in an attempt to make history. “It’s the first time such a large number of trans women have been featured on the cover of a magazine,” said founder Luis Venega.

“Is it too daring to say that we’ve made history? Time will tell.”

And here it is in all its glory…

From left to right: Laverne Cox, Janet Mock, Carmen Carrera, Geena Rocero, Isis King, Gisele Alicea, Leyna Ramous, Dina Marie, Nina Poon, Juliana Huxtable, Niki M’nray, Pêche Di, Carmen Xtravaganza and Yasmine Petty. Image via Miarano Vivanco for Candy Magazine.

The cover features famous women like Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox and American television personality Carmen Carrera.

2014 has been a year when transgender issues are finally getting the attention they deserve, and the world has been introduced to some incredible women. Foremost among them is Geena Rocero, who delivered a touching TED talk last year about coming out as transgender as a model, and Janet Mock, a writer, former editor of People magazine and transgender activist.

Watch behind the scenes footage from the shoot.

The magazine is in its 5th year of publication and the first dedicated to transgender. And we hope they continue to create such beautiful images.

“Candy is the first fashion magazine completely dedicated to celebrating transvestism, transexuality, crossdressing and androgyny in all their glory. A style magazine about fashion, art, culture, make-up, glamour, icons, amazing transformations and fun,” their website states.

Hear, hear to that.

Click through the gallery below for more transgender celebrities.