The porn star rumoured to have had an affair with President Donald Trump has confirmed their sexual relationship in an interview that has just been published by US magazine, In Touch Weekly.

The interview with porn star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was conducted by the magazine back in 2006 but was never published after Trump’s lawyers threatened to sue.

The magazine says they verified the woman’s account with several people close to her whom she told about it at the time including her then husband. Several of these people, including Clifford and her now ex-husband passed lie detector tests after making the claims about her affair with Trump.

LISTEN: Everything you need to know about the alleged extramarital affair between Trump and Stormy Daniels. Post continues after audio.

Five years after giving the interview and right before the 2016 US election when Trump was running against Hillary Clinton, Clifford began talks with other media organisations in the US about telling her story but suddenly withdrew from these discussions after reportedly signing a confidentiality agreement with Trump’s lawyers worth US$130,000.

You can read the full transcript of Stormy Daniels interview with inTouch, but we’ve collected the very best bits below.

On being invited for dinner after meeting him at a golf tournament and discovering he wanted to eat in his hotel room:

“We hung out for a while. We talked. He asked me a lot of questions about my business. You know, the business I work in and how it works and how it functions. All like technical questions. He was very curious. Not necessarily about the sex or anything like that, but business questions. He kept showing me he was on the cover of a magazine that had just come out and it was some sort of money magazine, I wish I could remember which one it was. But he had it in the room and he kept showing it to me and I was like, “Dude, I know who you are.” He was trying to sell me, I guess. The first time I met him, the first couple of hours, he was very full of himself, like he was trying to impress me or something. But I do remember he just kept talking about this magazine that he was on the cover of, like, “Look at this magazine, don’t I look great on the cover?”

About his wife, Melania, who had recently given birth to their son, Baron:

“I mentioned her. I was like, “Yeah, what about your wife?” He goes, “Oh, don’t worry about her.” Quickly, quickly changed the subject.”

On having sex with him for the first time after dinner in Trump’s hotel room…

“I had to use the bathroom and I went to the restroom, which was in the bedroom. Like I said, it was a big suite. I could describe the suite perfectly. When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, “Come here.” And I was like, “Ugh, here we go.” And we started kissing. I actually don’t even know why I did it but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, “Please don’t try to pay me.” And then I remember thinking, “But I bet if he did, it would be a lot.”

“……So anyway, the sex was nothing crazy. He wasn’t like, chain me to the bed or anything. It was one position. I can definitely describe his junk perfectly, if I ever have to. He definitely seemed smitten after that. He was like, “I wanna see you again, when can I see you again?”

On whether they used a condom...

"No. It was kind of in the moment. And I was really kind of upset about it because I am so, like, careful. The company I work for is condom-only. But I remember for a fact that we didn’t because I’m allergic to latex. And I didn’t go up there with condoms on me. I know that for a fact because 99% of men don’t carry non-latex condoms on them, so I usually always have one in my backpack but I thought I was going to dinner, so I only had a tiny little cocktail purse."

On his continued promises to put her on his reality show, The Apprentice...

"Absolutely. 100% he promised me. And then I was talking about how I was going to be moving to Tampa at the time and he told me he was going to give me a condo there because they were building a Trump Tower there, which I don’t think they ever finished, unless they finished it in the last two years since I’ve moved back from Tampa. I was like, “You are not going to give me a condo.” Anytime I called, he would call — it was funny if like my assistant or my boyfriend, who is now my ex-husband, he was my boyfriend at the time, was with me, I would always have him on speakerphone. I mean, it’s Donald Trump."

Listen to this week's full episode of our Trump podcast, below.