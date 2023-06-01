health Are breast implants making women sick? Elfy Scott June 1, 2023 ADVERTISEMENT Are breast implants making women sick? Tags: health Related Stories health 'My doctor "lost" my IUD in my body. It was hidden behind a tumour.' health ‘I was 21 when I was diagnosed with an "old man’s disease". For years, doctors ignored my symptoms.' health 'Why does it itch so much?’ 8 questions parents have about eczema, answered by a dermatologist. health Natalie's endometriosis pain kept her couchbound for 10 years. There may now finally be a solution. health 'Four months after giving birth, I went for a routine postpartum check. Then I received a call.' opinion 5 weird things nobody told me about having COVID. health 8 things you didn’t know about looking after your brain, according to a neurologist. news Michelle's baby son Blake died of meningitis earlier this year. She has a warning for everyone. opinion 'Like Kanye West, I was diagnosed with bipolar. But I'm on a very different path.' health Anna had no cancer symptoms whatsoever. Then doctors found a brain tumour the size of a lemon. Recommended The story behind Kim Cattrall's return to And Just Like That is more dramatic than anything on TV. The defamation case of the decade is over. Here are the biggest takeaways. 'When I became a mother, I hated it. I'm finally ready to talk about it.' In 2008, Phillip Schofield interviewed Kerry Katona. She says it left her 'suicidal'. 'I will use it until I die:' 21 beauty products we're loving sick this month. ‘Egg freezing in Australia is absurdly expensive. So we went to Greece.’ 'I’ve been hiding the racist trolling I receive as an Indigenous early childhood consultant. No more.' 'It's my idea of hell!' 19 mums share the things they hate doing with kids. "Done with the secrets": Jill Duggar's new memoir is lifting the lid on her family's manipulation. From dainty gold pieces to statement pearls: 8 female-founded jewellery brands we love. LEAVE A COMMENT