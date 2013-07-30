News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

The best ad about tampons ever. Period.

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

“It’s like I’m the Joan and their vag is the arc!”

If that line doesn’t convince you that this is the best commercial about periods ever, then nothing will.

HelloFlo, a company in the US that delivers sanitary items and lollies discreetly to your door every month, have found THE most awesome little girl to front their new ad campaign. And forget lame blue liquid – this chick gets her period, appoints herself the ‘Camp Gyno’ and sets about taking care of all her friends’ period-related concerns.

Yeah. Camp Gyno. We say again: The best ad about periods. Ever.

Follow Mamamia Rogue on Facebook!

Tags: entertainment-tv , movies-and-music , video , viral-videos

Related Stories

Recommended