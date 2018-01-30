News
Australian fashion designer Camilla Franks has given birth to a baby daughter at 41.

Camilla Franks, the 41-year-old founder and director of multi-million dollar Australian fashion label Camilla has given birth to her first child.

Franks and her fiance, Welsh artist and musician JP Jones, welcomed a daughter on Sunday afternoon, and chose a suitably ethereal name for the baby of two particularly creative individuals:

Luna Gypsy.

Franks shared the first photo of her holding her daughter on Tuesday morning, writing, “Welcome darling girl, you are so very loved by your mummy and daddy.”

In August last year, Franks shared the happy news of her pregnancy, explaining that the couple had to put their wedding on hold until after their baby was born.

“An unexpected and beautiful blessing, this next chapter of our story will be quite a ride,” she said at the time.

“After a beautiful few weeks holidaying in Europe, I arrived home yesterday to share the news with friends, family and of course, my tribe.”

“We had plans to marry in India this November, but life is full of surprises! We aren’t in a rush to get married and for now, want to focus on enjoying the precious moments of being a little tribe.”

Congratulations to the family.

LISTEN: The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss what it’s like being pregnant after 40.

Tags: baby-2 , birth , celebrity

