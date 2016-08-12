Beautiful tribute to Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers from teammate Cameron McEvoy.

It’s the spirit that makes the Olympics great.
The comradeship that brings a tear to your eye and a lump to your throat.
The type of respect and humility that makes you proud to be Australian.
Cameron McEvoy, the swimmer who went into the Olympics 100m freestyle event the favourite, has posted a simple tribute to 18-year old sensation Kyle Chalmers who won yesterday’s incredible 100m event.
McEvoy, who had the hopes of the nation with him, was never even in the race, finishing seventh as Chalmers stunned the crowd – and the world – with his incredible swim.
After the race McEvoy told reporters “that’s the sport.”
“You can train eleven-and-a-half months and do the taper and things kind of don’t work out and we’ve seen that more often than not.”
Before he deflected the glory onto his mate and roomie.
“That’s all I can say about myself and I guess the rest of Australia can get excited over a young 18-year-old at the start of his career.”
McEvoy said “I’ve been rooming with him this whole Olympic Games and he’s been in the apartment with me and just to see his demeanor and see how relaxed he is and how easily he’s got along with the whole team, he’s just got everything going for him.”
“He’s a great kid, he’s got a great personality and he’s a bloody great swimmer.”
And Cameron McEvoy you’re a bloody great Australian.