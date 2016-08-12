Beautiful tribute to Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers from teammate Cameron McEvoy.

It’s the spirit that makes the Olympics great.

The comradeship that brings a tear to your eye and a lump to your throat.

The type of respect and humility that makes you proud to be Australian.

Cameron McEvoy, the swimmer who went into the Olympics 100m freestyle event the favourite, has posted a simple tribute to 18-year old sensation Kyle Chalmers who won yesterday’s incredible 100m event.

McEvoy, who had the hopes of the nation with him, was never even in the race, finishing seventh as Chalmers stunned the crowd – and the world – with his incredible swim.