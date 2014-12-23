It's official, that ring is an engagement ring.

After months of wondering, it is finally true.

Over the years there has been lots and lots of rumours about Cameron Diaz,42, being engaged.

And even more so, while with Benji Madden, 35.

And although she is a chronic left-hand-fourth-finger ring wearer, People have confirmed that the two are engaged.

Look at that rock.

"It happened a few nights ago," one of Benji's 'friends' told People. "All of Benji's friends are aware and happy for him. And Cameron's mom is a fan of him as well and gave her blessing."

The couple's reps have not said a word yet.

But still...Congrats guys!

