'We are so happy.' Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have announced the arrival of their second child.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden made a surprise announcement this weekend — they have welcomed their second child together.

To share the news, Diaz and Madden posted an Instagram photo of a piece of artwork, which read, "A little bird whispered to me."

In the caption, Madden revealed the news, writing: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!"

He continued: "For the kid's safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures — but he's a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"

Back in 2020, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Raddix Madden.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter," Diaz and Madden said at the time. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, were introduced by the actress's close friend — and now sister-in-law — Nicole Richie in May 2014. Just seven months later they were engaged, and in January 2015 they married.

Previously, Diaz wrote an essay for InStyle in which she made a rare declaration about their relationship, calling her husband "the greatest human being".

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she said.

"My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time.

"I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He's just a good man. There's no bullsh*t. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him."

During her wedding speech, Diaz addressed her previous assertions that she would never get married.

"I waited because I didn't want to settle," she said. "Now I got the best man ever. My special man. He's mine."

It was a whirlwind romance.

The pair make very few public appearances and aren't often gushy about each other in public, but in 2016 Diaz told Andy Cohen on Sirius XM Radio that none of her exes came close to Madden. Yep, not even Justin Timberlake or Jared Leto.

"I don't even remember any of that. Like that's the thing, that's how I know he's my husband because no one compares," she said.

Diaz told Cohen that before Madden she never believed people who said "when you know, you know". But after meeting him, everything changed.

"I was always like, 'What does that mean… what does that mean?' Then I was like 'Oh, I get it, you just know when you know, like you're my husband.'"

"Everything else just kind of like washes and slips away," she said.

"You realise like, 'Oh right, this is what the real thing is, this is what real love is and this is what commitment and devotion is. This is the person that you build your life with, and for me, it's like the rest of everything else just kind of like dissolves."

Madden occasionally shares loving messages about his wife on social media, and the pair always show their support for each other's business ventures.

When Diaz released The Longevity Book in 2016, Madden said he "could not be prouder of my bad ass wife".

"She wakes up everyday on a mission to try and make the world a better place. I'm always amazed by the courage, strength and vulnerability she shows, relentlessly encouraging other women to love themselves."

He's also honoured her in a very permanent way, getting a large tattoo of his wife's name on his chest.

This article was originally published in 2020, and has since been updated with new information.

Feature Image: Getty.