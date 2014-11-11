Ridiculous: the latest primary school ban is one step too far.

By SHAUNA ANDERSON

It makes you weep for the future of our children.

The thought that a whole generation may not experience the unmatched pleasure of bringing a Women’s Weekly Choo Choo Train cake to class for their 7th birthday.

Or a Barbie fairy princess cake with Barbie’s legs squarely hacked off .. or that swimming pool cake with the green jelly and Teevee-snacks-fence.

It’s a travesty really – no birthday cakes at school.

It makes you wonder what next will they ban? Hopscotch, cartwheels, playing tip? Oh, that’s right they’ve banned them already.

The news that a Sydney primary school has banned the birthday cake has dominated talk back radio and newspaper headlines this morning. Even politicians are calling for the cake to be re-instated. APEC leaders are meeting on the sidelines discussing the catastrophe.

(Well truth be told it’s only made a small dent on social media and a local newspaper, but the potential for outrage is unlimited.)

The ban has taken place at a Sydney primary school, Beauty Point Public in Mosman.

A newsletter sent to parents has requested they provide a healthier option for students than a traditional birthday cake to mark each kid’s big day.

News Limited report that the push is fueled by a growing backlash against sugar inspired by dietary ways of life like the I Quit Sugar phenomenon

In its most recent newsletter the school has published a list of items suggested as alternatives to a delicious, fun filled, chocolatey cake.

Alternatives such as frozen fruit, popcorn, and vegetable sushi.

Guaranteed to make any birthday boy or girl feel super special when they blow out the candle on the pineapple.

The fun police school authorities even suggested that parents could donate a book to the school instead, or create a “birthday treasure chest” with small gifts at the beginning of each year.

“Although these events are lots of fun, these celebrations often revolve around foods high in sugar, whether homemade or pre-packaged heavily processed foods that have little or no nutritional value,”

According to the School Principal, Kevin Gallagher, one mother in particular was behind the push. She had been concerned, reports News Limited, about the amount of sugar in the 20 or so slices of cake the children were receiving a year as “her child did not have sugar in their diet at home but was getting it at school, Mr Gallagher said.”

Mr Gallagher said that the school tried to encourage healthy eating and allowing the children a piece of cake or a cupcake was sending them “mixed messages.”

The reaction on social media to the ban was also one that was mixed.

“F*ck me, they are bloody kids. Let them enjoy being kids.” Wrote one.

“That’s so sad. Taking cupcakes in on their birthday is something my kids love doing! Children are at school for approximately 200 days per year. So on maybe 25-30 of those days they will be offered a little tiny cake..” argued another.

But then there were those who agreed, saying that they felt the sugar consumption in small children was out of control.

“ I think now that we are more educated about the effects of sugar I would appreciate if they would come up with more healthy ideas.”

The great cake ban is shaping up to become even more controversial than some of the recent things banned at Australian schools.

In 2011 Bondi Primary School banned the word ‘Easter’ from its annual hat parade.

It was a big call as axing the sole reason behind the hats kind of just made it a kiddie catwalk.

After pressure from parents and a hefty dose of talk back radio brow beating the controversial word was re-instated.

Other (and lets call it what it is) ridiculous bans include hopscotch, cartwheels, handstands, climbing trees, playing brandings, tip and even catch and kiss.

In 2012 pupils at a Victorian primary school on the Mornington Peninsula were not just banned from hugging but from any contact including giving each other high-fives.

Three high-fives in a row they were told means expulsion.

No second chances no excuses, and certainly no old McDonald’s farm cake for those students.

What do you think? Is a cake ban a good idea in our current climate of childhood obesity or a step too far?