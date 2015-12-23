Cadbury, are you for real?

Do you know what, Cadbury?

There is one thing you just don’t f*ck with, and that’s our chocolate.

Over the years we have let slide several sly tweaks to our classic chocolate flavours: a pinch of salt into our caramel, a touch of chilli to our dark chocolate. But with the announcement today of combinations like ‘Beetroot Crunch’ and ‘Kale Creme’, Cadbury has basically launched all-out warfare.

The world is in uproar as our beloved chocolate manufacturer has casually announced the addition of new flavours to their current repertoire as part of their centenary celebrations. Man, and we thought Orange Cream was a weird flavour.

So far, Cadbury have confirmed the addition of Wasabi Crunch, Beetroot Crunch, and Kale Creme to the hallowed Milk Tray selection.

Dave Shepherd, head of research and development at Milk Tray, said:

Well, it would seem even chocolate isn’t safe from the superfood invasion.

What’s next? Chickpea and Chia Seed Crunchie? Spirulina Mint Pattie? Spinach and Carrot Mars Bar?