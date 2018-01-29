News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

food

Grab a spoon: Cadbury Creme Egg ice cream is now a delicious thing that exists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your favourite Easter treat just got even more tasty.

Cadbury Creme Egg ice cream is a delicious thing that exists and we must have it now.

Yes, call a friend to help you out - or don't and enjoy the tub to yourself. We won't judge.

The creamy chocolate and vanilla ice cream is packed full of milk chocolate chips and creme egg flavoured sauce for the perfect hot weather treat.

And Cadbury have confirmed rumours that the newly created flavour would only be available in rural supermarkets are codswallop - you'll be able to pick up this lil tub of joy at any Coles or Woolies across Australia.

A tub will set you back $6.99 but get in quick - this bad boy is strictly limited edition.

It's welcome news for the admins of the "We Need Creme Egg Ice Cream" who have been pushing for the cause since 2015.

We raise our spoons.

Tags: cadbury-creme-egg , chocolate , easter , food

Related Stories

Recommended