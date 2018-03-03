Chances are, many of you are reading this and shaking your head right now.

Why on earth would a 20-year-old woman want to throw away her life for a mortgage that will tie her down for the next 30 years, you’re wondering.

“Silly girl, you’re so young,” you whisper to yourself, as you envisage me ripping up my passport and setting it alight.

I get it, I get it. I’ve heard it all before.

But please, do not agonise over my decision. Because I can assure you that I am very content with it.

Ever since I was a child, I’ve always been a very determined person. I’ve always had huge aspirations, and I’ve always worked incredibly hard to achieve them.

My current ambition is to buy a house in a year or two with my partner, and we are doing everything in our power to achieve that. We’re working hard and saving our pennies, determined to make our dream become a reality.

That includes ruling out travelling for the next few years.

But not everyone thinks this is a great idea.

There was a time when I had my heart set on travelling as far as the eye could see. I was in year 12, freshly 18, and thrilled with my new-found freedom. But then I met my partner Nathan, started studying at university, and things changed.

Settling down and buying a house became my priority.

The amount of times I’ve had people tell me I’m doing the wrong thing is plenty. The number of people who have reminded me that I have the rest of my life to pay off a six-figure debt is astounding.

To be honest, there have been times where I have listened to the words of others and began to doubt my desire to buy a house at such a young age. In the back of my head, I have found myself questioning my decision: “Am I doing the right thing?”

When I scroll through social media and see others traipsing across the globe, I can’t help but feel like I’m missing out a little.

Oh how I’d love to sip Italian wine along the Amalfi Coast, consume an ridiculous number of croissants on a picnic blanket under the Eiffel Tower, and swim in the crystal-blue waters of Phi Phi Island.

Apparently, millennials can’t even wait until midlife to have their midlife crises. The MMOL team deep dive on why that may be. Post continues after audio.



But I cant. Not for now anyway, because there’s something I want more than Instagram-worthy experiences:

A home, sweet home.

A place Nathan and I can call our own. Something that reminds us that hard work pays off. Somewhere that we can return to after a long day, collapse on the couch in our pjs, chuck on Netflix and pour ourselves a glass of wine.

Yes I would like to travel, but I figure it can come later. When that will be, I don’t know. The world isn’t going anywhere, it will always be waiting for me.

Property prices, on the other hand, only continue to escalate, and while I’m young, still living at home and able to save, I figure I might as well do my best to get into the market.

Just because I’m not spending my days island-hopping the Mediterranean, or munching on bagels in New York City, doesn’t mean I’m throwing away my life.

I’m living it the way I want to, and when the time comes to slap on that SOLD sign in 2019 or 2020, everything will be worth it.